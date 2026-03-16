Rangers vs. Kings: Pregame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers return to The Garden on Monday night and will face the Los Angeles Kings (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Rangers will host Pride Night on Monday.

New York will play seven of their next nine games at home.

The Rangers have won four-straight games and have earned points in eight of their last nine games (6-1-2). Since Feb. 26, their 14 points and six wins are both tied for the fourth-most in the league.

The Blueshirts have scored four or more goals in four-straight games, the longest-active streak in the league. Their seven-game streak of scoring three or more goals is tied for the longest active streak in the NHL.

New York leads the league in hits (1,700) and their 943 giveaways are the sixth fewest in the league.

New York’s 54.3 faceoff win percentage is tied for second in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored at least one power play goal in four-straight games (6 PPG), the second-longest active streak in the league, and have notched eight power play goals over their last eight games.

Since Dec. 22, the Rangers lead the league with a 31.1 power play percentage and their 24.2 overall power play percentage this season is tied for sixth.

At home, New York is tied for fourth in the league with an 84.0 penalty kill percentage since Nov. 17.

New York rookies have registered 38 assists this season, the seventh-most in the NHL, and 61 points, the eighth-most.

The Blueshirts have allowed 67 goals in the third period this season, tied for the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 125 goals, tied for ninth-fewest in the league.

RANGERS AND KINGS CONNECTIONS

Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick played parts of 16 seasons for the Kings, compiling a 370-275-82 record in 731 starts with a .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. In addition to winning two Stanley Cup championships with LA, he was a Vezina Trophy finalist twice (2011–12, 2015–16) and part of a William M. Jennings Trophy (award given to goalies on the team that had the fewest goals against) winning duo on two occasions, in 2013–14 and 2017–18.

Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov skated in parts of three seasons for the Kings from 2022–23 to 2024–25, notching 62 points (14G-48A) in 179 games.

Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski was drafted by the Kings in 2013 (5th Round) and skated in 54 games over three seasons (2016–17 to 2018–19), recording 11 points (6G-5A).

Kings forward Artemi Panarin skated in 482 games across parts of seven seasons with the Rangers and registered 607 points (205G-402A) with the team. Panarin ranks eighth all-time in Rangers history in assists.

Kings President Luc Robitaille played two seasons with the Rangers (1995–96 and 1996–97).

TEAM NOTES

PRIDE NIGHT

The New York Rangers will host Pride Night, presented by Delta Air Lines, on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. 

The Rangers will partner with the LGBTQ+ community for various parts of the evening, including the national anthem and the NYPD Color Guard presenting Pride Flags. As the presenting partner, the Rangers will also spotlight an Honorary Employee from Delta Air Lines in-arena.

On Monday night, the Rangers will welcome 40 youth to the game. The youth invited are from Garden of Dreams partners, SCAN Harbor and You Gotta Believe’s pride programs from Harlem and Brooklyn. The youth will participate in a pre-game Pride Career Exposure Tour with MSG’s Pride ERG. Prior to the game, the New York City Pride Hockey Alliance will participate in a pregame fantasy skate and then attend the game later that night. 

As part of the Rangers’ Community Captain Program, the Rangers will be presenting the Community Captain Award and a $10,000 donation to the GMHC, whose mission is to fight to end the AIDS epidemic and uplift the lives of all affected. District 17 Council Member Justin Sanchez and Rangers alumnus Nick Fotiu will both be presenting the check.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in three of his last four games (2G-4A). Since Jan. 2, his 15 goals are tied for fifth in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (27), power play goals (13), points (62) and power play points (27), and ranks second in assists (35) and faceoff wins (458). His 13 power play goals are tied for fifth among all NHL skaters this season.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in goals (44) and seventh in points (95) in the month of March.

He is the 14th Swedish player in NHL history to reach 800 career points and the third active, joining Erik Karlsson (913) and Victor Hedman (810). His 133 career power play goals rank fourth among all Swedish players in NHL history and his 341 career goals rank seventh.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 240 career power play points rank third in franchise history and his 277 goals rank fifth. His 75 career multi-assist games are tied with James Patrick for the ninth-most in franchise history and his 41 multi-goal games are tied for seventh.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in four-straight games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak among all NHL goaltenders, and a point in each of his last seven games (5-0-2). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 22 games this season, tied for the seventh-most in the league.

Among all goaltenders with 30 or more starts this season, his .914 save percentage is tied for second and his 2.49 goals against average ranks sixth.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in wins (158) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded at least one point in seven of his last eight games (1G-9A). In that time span, his nine assists are tied for fifth in the NHL. This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (485), ranks second in hits (150), and third in points (46) and assists (33).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014-15, his 12 game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck is tied for fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,395 overall faceoff wins rank seventh in the NHL.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller returned to the ice on Mar. 14 after missing five games due to injury. He has notched a point in five of his last eight games (1G-4A) and has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 13 games (3G-10A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (212), fourth in hits (106), and fifth in goals (14) and points (38). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.0 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.3) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded a point in four-straight games (1G-4A). He ranks second on the Blueshirts in takeaways (28) and ranks fourth in assists (29). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists (29) and points (34), and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

He became the second Rangers defenseman in franchise history to score a power-play goal within the first 70 seconds of a game on Mar. 12, and was the first to do so since Sergei Zubov (1993-94).

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (376), fourth in assists (335) and points (403), fifth in blocked shots (735) and eighth in goals (68). He sits two goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh-most goals in Rangers history.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $20,282 (5G-29A) to the cause.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded at least two points in three of his last four games (5G-2A) and has notched 10 points (6G-4A) over his last six games. This season, he ranks second among all current Rangers in goals (19) and power play goals (5), third in points (44) and fourth in assists (25).

He leads all current Rangers skaters with five three-point games and his 13 multi-point games rank second. He is also one of three Rangers skaters this season with a hat trick. Since 2021-22, his 50 multi-point games and eight three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (228), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0. 

His 228 hits this season rank seventh in the league and his 529 hits since 2024-25 rank fourth. He is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) in the league this season with 225+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov recorded his first career three-point game on Mar. 14 (1G-2A) and has recorded nine points through his last eight games (4G-5A). He has registered a career-high in goals this season (13), tied for the eighth-most among all NHL blueliners.

His 13 goals this season are the fifth-most by a defenseman in his first season with New York. He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:49 and among Rangers blueliners, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (30).

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault has recorded a point in four-straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the league among all NHL rookies. He recorded a three-game, multi-point streak (2G-4A) between Mar. 9–Mar. 12, and became the second Rangers rookie in over 30 years to have done so since Adam Fox (2019-20, 3 GP).

He has recorded 10 points (4G-6A) over his last seven games, tied for 10th in the NHL. He leads all NHL rookies in assists and and is tied for the lead in points in that span. His five multi-point games this season are tied for ninth among all NHL rookies.

Get Tickets: New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings | Monday, March 16 | 7:00 PM ET

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