Rangers vs. Devils: Postgame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

Vladislav Gavrikov scored his 14th goal of the season, tying Barry Beck (1979-80) and Mike McEwan (1976-77) for the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with the team. His 14 goals this season are tied for seventh among all NHL blueliners.

Alexis Lafreniere notched an assist on Mika Zibanejad’s goal, bringing his points total to 12 (6G-6A) in the month of March. Since Mar. 2, his 12 points lead the Rangers and are tied for fifth in the league.

Gabe Perreault tallied an assist on Gavrikov’s game-opening goal. He has recorded at least one point in five of his last six games (2G-6A). Since Mar. 9, his eight points and six assists are both tied for the league lead.

Mika Zibanejad has recorded a point in back-to-back games and has tallied at least one point in five of his last six games (3G-5A).

WATCH RECAP:

NJD at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets | Sunday, March 22 | 12:00 PM ET

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