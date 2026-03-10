Rangers at Flyers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – Gabe Perreault, Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad each scored a power play goal against the Flyers, the most PPGs (3) the Rangers have scored in a single game this season and the first time they have done so since Nov. 30, 2024 (vs. MTL). On the road this season, the Rangers’ 29.1 power play percentage ranks third in the NHL.

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have earned points in five of their last six games since returning to the ice after the Olympic break (3-1-2).

Igor Shesterkin has helped New York earn a point in each of his last five games (3-0-2) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 21 games this season, tied for the eighth-most in the league among all goaltenders. He became the sixth goaltender in franchise history to register at least five 20-win seasons with the team.

Mika Zibanejad scored the 133rd power play goal of his career, surpassing Nicklas Lidstrom (132) for the fifth-most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history, and surpassed James Patrick (237) for the third-most power play points in Rangers history (238). He recorded his 41st multi-goal game with New York, tied for seventh in franchise history.

Vladislav Gavrikov extended his point streak to five-straight games (3G-3A), the longest of his career. His five-game point streak is tied for the third-longest active streak among all NHL blueliners and is the first Rangers defenseman to do so since Erik Gustafsson (2023-24, 6 GP).

Alexis Lafreniere scored his fourth power play goal of the season, a career season-high. He has tallied six points through his last four games (2G-4A) and his 39 points this season rank third on the Rangers.

Vincent Trocheck extended his assist streak to five-straight games (7A), tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the league. He notched his third three-point game of the season (3A).

Tye Kartye scored his first goal as a Ranger and notched his second career multi-point game.