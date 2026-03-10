Rangers vs. Flames: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in seven of his last 11 games (6G-5A) and sits one point away from 800 in his career. Since Jan. 2, his 15 goals are tied for the second-most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (27), power play goals (13), points (59) and power play points (25), and ranks second in assists (32) and faceoff wins (438). Among all skaters this season, his 13 power play goals are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.

On Mar. 9, Zibanejad scored the 133rd power play goal of his career, surpassing Nicklas Lidstrom (132) for the fifth-most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying Daniel Alfredsson (135) for third. His 341 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 277 goals as a Ranger are the fifth-most in franchise history and he sits three goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth. On Mar. 9, he surpassed James Patrick (237) for the third-most power play points in Rangers history (238).

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in goals (44) and is tied for sixth in points (92) during the month of March. On Mar. 9, Zibanejad recorded his fourth three-point game of the season and his 41st multi-goal game with New York, tied for the seventh most in franchise history.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, tied for the most in the NHL. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history, and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a point in each of his last five games (3-0-2). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 21 games this season, tied for the eighth-most in the league. His nine games allowing one or fewer goals are tied for 12th among NHL goaltenders this season.

Among all goaltenders this season with 35 or more starts, his .913 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average both rank third.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in wins (156) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded an assist in each of his last five games (7A) and has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 14 games (1G-15A). Since Jan. 17, his 15 assists are tied for eighth in the league. This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (459), ranks second in hits (142), and third in points (43) and assists (31).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014-15, his 12 career game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,369 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox ranks second on the Blueshirts in takeaways (24) and fourth in assists (26). He leads Rangers defensemen in assists and points (30), and sits one point away from reaching 400 in his career. He is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the second-most takeaways (372), fourth-most assists (332) and points (399), fifth-most blocked shots (729) and eighth-most goals (67). He sits three goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh-most goals in Rangers history.

This season, he ranks fourth on the Rangers in multi-point games (10). Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since the 2024-25 season, he is tied for ninth in three-point games (6) and ranks eighth in multi-point games (27) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $17,690 (4G-26A) to the cause.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point in six of his last eight games (4G-2A). In that span, his four goals are tied for the second-most among Rangers skaters. This season, he leads the Rangers in hits (218), is tied for second in power play goals (4) and ranks third in goals (16). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 218 hits this season rank sixth in the league and his 519 hits since 2024-25 rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 30+ points and 200+ hits, and is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has recorded a point in five-straight games (3G-3A), the longest streak of his career, and has scored a goal in three of his last five games. His five-game point streak is tied for the third-longest active streak among all NHL blueliners and is the longest such streak by a Rangers defenseman since 2023-24 (Erik Gustafsson, 6 GP).

He has notched at least one point in seven of his last nine games (3G-6A) and his 12 goals this season are tied for ninth among all NHL blueliners.

He is tied with Hy Buller (1951-52) for the fifth-most goals (12) scored by a defenseman in his first season with New York and is one of three Rangers defensemen to have scored 12 or more goals in a single season in the past 10 years. He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:57 and among Rangers blueliners, ranks first in goals and second in assists (15) and points (27).