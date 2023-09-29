News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 9.28.23

Preseason Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 09.28.23

Rangers Summer Catch Ups 

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders | 09.26.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players

Preseason Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Garand Gearing Up for Second Pro Season  

Rangers 2023 Content Day 

Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy

Berard and Sykora Eagerly Eyeing First Full Season

Robertson, Henriksson and Trivigno Helping Set the Tone at Rookie Camp

Rangers Rookie Camp to Begin on Wednesday, September 13

Rangers Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates

Rangers Agree to Terms with Alexis Lafrenière

Rangers Show Support at Shoulder Check Showcase

Wheeler Welcoming Opportunity with Rangers

Rangers Training Camp Roster Down to 35 Players

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has trimmed its Training Camp roster by six players. Alex Belzile, Anton Blidh, Turner Elson, Ty Emberson, Connor Mackey, and Riley Nash have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 35 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (20): Brett Berard, Nick Bonino, Jonny Brodzinski, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Barclay Goodrow, Kaapo Kakko, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Jake Leschyshyn, Brennan Othmann, Artemi Panarin, Tyler Pitlick, Matt Rempe, Adam Sykora, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Blake Wheeler, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (12): Ty Emberson, Adam Fox, Erik Gustafsson, Ben Harpur, Mac Hollowell, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (4): Louis Domingue, Dylan Garand, Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin