Rangers at Jets: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored at least one power play goal in three-straight games (5 PPG) and have notched seven power play goals through their last seven games. Their 29.5 power play percentage on the road ranks third in the league.

EARNING POINTS – New York has won three-straight games and have earned points in seven of their last eight games since returning to the ice after the Olympic break (5-1-2).

THREE-GOAL STREAK – The Blueshirts have scored three or more goals in six-straight games, their longest streak of the season, and have done so for the first time since Oct. 9-Oct. 22, 2024.

Alexis Lafreniere extended his goal streak to three-straight games (5G), tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. He has also recorded three-straight multi-point games (5G-2A), tied for the longest active streak in the league. He has notched 10 points through his last five games (6G-4A), the most points he’s totaled over a five-game span in his career. Since Mar. 2, his six goals and 11 points are both tied for the league lead.

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in three-straight games and has helped them earn points in each of his last six games (4-0-2). This season, his .924 save percentage on the road ranks third among all NHL goalies.

Adam Fox scored the first goal of the game on the power play, becoming the second Rangers defenseman in franchise history to score a power-play goal within the first 70 seconds of a game and the first since Sergei Zubov (1993-94). He has recorded a point in three-straight games (1G-2A) and leads all Rangers defensemen in assists (29) and points (32).

Gabe Perreault has notched a multi-point game in three-straight games (2G-4A), becoming the second Rangers rookie in over 30 years with such a streak (Adam Fox in 2019-20, 3 GP). He is tied for the longest active multi-point game streak among all players in the NHL. He has nine points through his last six games, tied for the third most among NHL skaters and his five multi-point games this season are tied for eighth among all NHL rookies.

Tye Kartye extended his point streak to four-straight games (2G-4A), the longest such streak of his career. Since recording his first point with New York on Mar. 7, his six points are tied for second on the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad registered an assist on Adam Fox’s power play goal, extending his point streak to three-straight games (2G-5A).

Vladislav Gavrikov skated in his 500th career NHL game