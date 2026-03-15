Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored at least one power play goal in four-straight games (8 PPG), the second-longest active streak in the league. Since Feb. 28, their eight power play goals are tied for the league lead and their 38.1 power play percentage ranks second in the league.

FOUR-GOAL STREAK – The Blueshirts have scored four or more goals in four-straight games, the longest active streak among all teams in the league. Their seven-game streak of scoring three or more goals in a game is tied for the second longest active streak in the NHL.

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have won four-straight games and have earned points in eight of their last nine games (6-1-2). Since Feb. 26, their 14 points are tied for the second-most in the league and their six wins are tied for third. On the road this season, the Rangers have scored 119 goals, the fifth most in the NHL and their 15 regulation wins are tied for fourth.

Gabe Perreault extended his point streak to four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the league among all NHL rookies. Since Mar. 2, his 10 points are tied for seventh in the league.

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak among all NHL goaltenders. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 22 games this season, tied for seventh most in the league.

Tye Kartye extended his point streak to five-straight games (2G-5A). Since Mar. 7, he is tied for the lead with seven points among all Rangers skaters.

Noah Laba scored his 21st point of the season with the game-opening goal, his ninth goal of the season. He became the second Rangers rookie to record 21 or more points in a single season since Adam Fox in 2019-20.

Vladislav Gavrikov recorded his first career three-point game (1G-2A) and has recorded nine points through his last eight games (4G-5A). His 13 goals this season are tied for eighth among all NHL blueliners and his 30 points rank second among Rangers blueliners.

Adam Fox recorded his 11th multi-point game of the season, the fourth most on the Rangers, and extended his point streak to four-straight games (1G-4A).