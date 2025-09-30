Rangers Trim Roster to 29 Players

By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has assigned the following 11 players to training camp for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL): Anton Blidh, Talyn Boyko, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Dylan Garand, Blake Hillman, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Derrick Pouliot, Dylan Roobroeck and Carey Terrance.

The Rangers have 29 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (17): Brett Berard, Brendan Brisson, Jonny Brodzinski, Sam Carrick, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Noah Laba, Alexis Lafreniere, J.T. Miller, Artemi Panarin, Juuso Parssinen, Gabe Perreault, Taylor Raddysh, Matt Rempe, Conor Sheary, Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (10): Will Borgen, Casey Fitzgerald, Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, Connor Mackey, Scott Morrow, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Carson Soucy, Urho Vaakanainen

Goaltenders (2): Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin

