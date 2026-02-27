Rangers Claim Tye Kartye Off Waivers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has claimed forward Tye Kartye off waivers.

Kartye, 24, appeared in 40 games for the Seattle Kraken this season, tallying eight points (3G-5A) and 98 hits. His 98 hits rank third on Seattle and his 19 giveaways are the fewest among all Kraken skaters who have played in at least 40 games this season. In addition, Kartye ranked fourth among Kraken forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice per game (1.08).

The Kingston, Ontario native has skated in 180 career NHL games across three seasons with Seattle, recording 41 points (20G-21A). Last season, his 175 hits ranked second on the Kraken and since 2023-24, he leads all Kraken skaters with 229 hits. Kartye has appeared in 75 career AHL games across two seasons, all with the Firebirds, registering 61 points (30G-21A). During the 2022-23 season, he ranked third on the Firebirds in goals (28) and points (57), and fourth in power play goals (5) and shots (158). Following that season, he was named the AHL’s Most Outstanding Rookie. He also appeared in 18 games during the 2023 Calder Cup playoffs and notched eight points (6G-2A).

Prior to turning pro, the 5-11, 202-pound forward spent parts of three seasons with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 191 OHL games, Kartye collected 156 points (74G-82A). During the 2021-22 season, he led the team in goals and ranked second in points.

Kartye was originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent on March 1, 2022.