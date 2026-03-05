Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in five of his last eight games (3G-2A). Since Jan. 2, his 12 goals are tied for the ninth most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (24) and power play goals (12), and ranks second in points (53), assists (29) and faceoff wins (411). Among all skaters this season, his 12 power play goals are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (120) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 274 goals as a Ranger are the fifth most in franchise history and he sits six goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (236) and sits one power play point away from tying James Patrick for third.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, he is tied with Nicklas Lidstrom for the fourth most career power play goals (132). He sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Alfredsson for third. His 338 career goals are ranked seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for sixth in goals (41) and ranks 11th in points (86) during the month of March.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, tied for the most in the NHL. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history, and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history, and he is one of 10 players in the league this season with two or more.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin returned to the ice on Feb. 26 after missing 13 games due to an injury, and has helped the Rangers earn a point in three-straight games. New York has earned points in 12 of his last 15 decisions (8-3-4). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 19 games this season, tied for the ninth most in the league. His nine games allowing one or fewer goals are tied for 11th among NHL goaltenders this season.

Among all goaltenders this season with 30 or more starts, his .911 save percentage and 2.52 goals against average both rank sixth.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), is tied for fourth in wins (154) and is tied for the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox returned to the ice on Feb. 26 after missing 13 games due to injury. He ranks second on the Blueshirts in takeaways (22) and is tied for fourth in assists (24). He leads Rangers defensemen in assists and points (28). He is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the second most takeaways (370), fourth most assists (330) and points (397), fifth most blocked shots (727) and eighth most goals (67). He sits three goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh most goals in Rangers history.

This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in multi-point games (10) and is tied for 11th among NHL blueliners. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is tied for seventh in three-point games (6) and ranks eighth in multi-point games (27) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $16,644 (4G-24A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded an assist in three-straight games and has tallied at least one point in eight of his last 12 games (1G-11A). This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (439), ranks second in hits (139), third in points (39) and assists (27), and ranks sixth in goals (12).

This season, Trocheck has gone 3-for-3 in shootout attempts and scored one game-deciding goal. Since 2014-15, his 12 career game-deciding goals are tied for the league lead.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,349 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point in three of his last five games (3A). He leads the Rangers in hits (212), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and is tied for fourth in goals (13). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 10-2-0.

His 212 hits this season rank fifth in the league and since 2024–25, his 513 hits rank third. He is one of two players (Kiefer Sherwood) in the league this season with 25+ points and 200+ hits, and is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.