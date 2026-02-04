Rangers Acquire Liam Greentree, a Conditional Third-Round Pick in 2026 and Conditional Fourth-Round Pick in 2028 in Exchange For Artemi Panarin

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Liam Greentree, a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Artemi Panarin.

Greentree, 20, has collected 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in 34 games this season for the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Among all Spitfires skaters this season, he ranks third in goals, fourth in points and fifth in assists.

The Oshawa, Ontario native has played for Windsor for the last four seasons (2022- 23 to present), recording 299 points (133G-166A) in 223 OHL games. He has served as captain for the Spitfires for the last three seasons. Last season, Greentree ranked third among all OHL skaters in points (119), fourth in goals (49) and fifth in assists (70). He has also appeared in 15 postseason games with the Spitfires, tallying 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points.

Internationally, the 6-2, 207 pound forward has represented Team Canada at multiple tournaments, including the World Junior Championships in 2026 and the U18 Championships.

Greentree was originally selected by the Kings in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.