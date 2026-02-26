Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT

The Rangers will celebrate Black History Night at Madison Square Garden as they matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

In celebration of Black History Night, the Rangers will be hosting participants from TEAM Hockey for a special on-ice pre-game clinic at Madison Square Garden. In partnership with the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Hockey Haven, TEAM Hockey works to further the game by empowering members of the community through hockey. TEAM Hockey offers a free program that allows students (ages 14 & younger) in under-resourced communities to have access to critical athletic, academic, civic, and social development opportunities through the sport of hockey.

As part of the Rangers’ Community Captain program, the Rangers will be honoring IMPAACT Brooklyn with an in-arena check presentation of $10,000. Crystal Hudson, Council Member for New York City’s District 35 in Brooklyn, and Rangers alumnus Boo Nieves will both be presenting the check. Since 1964, IMPAACT Brooklyn has been working to build, restore and preserve quality housing and educational services to keep our residents rooted in Brooklyn.

In addition, the Blueshirts will be hosting Ice Hockey in Harlem for the Junior Rangers Face Off Experience. Players from the organization will take part in a brief scrimmage during the first intermission.

Pre-game, the Garden of Dreams Foundation will host the youth and staff of one of their partner organizations, Harlem Dowling, for a special pregame activity at Madison Square Garden. Harlem Dowling works to develop confidence, resilience, academic skills and adult/family support that enables the children they serve to become responsible, self-sufficient adults.

MILAN RECAP

Three different Rangers players represented their native countries at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy. J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck represented the United States, bringing home gold medals, and Mika Zibanejad represented Sweden. Head coach Mike Sullivan led Team USA in capturing the gold, alongside assistant coach David Quinn behind the bench. General manager Chris Drury also served as an assistant general manager for Team USA. Miller and Trocheck both played key roles on the team’s penalty kill, which was perfect throughout Team USA’s Olympic run (17/17).

• J.T. Miller (USA) - Gold Medal; 6 GP, 0-0-0

• Vincent Trocheck (USA) - Gold Medal; 6 GP, 0-3-3

• Mika Zibanejad (SWE) - 5 GP, 3-3-6

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in four of his last five games (2G-2A) and in 14 of his last 16 games (11G-12A). Over that span, his 11 goals are tied for the eighth most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (23) and power play goals (11), and ranks second in points (52), assists (29) and faceoff wins (390). Among all skaters this season, his 11 power play goals are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

He has scored 273 goals as a Ranger, the fifth most in franchise history, and sits seven goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth. Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (119) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (235) and sits two power play points away from tying James Patrick for third.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 131 career power play goals rank fifth. He sits one power play goal away from tying Nicklas Lidstrom for fourth. His 337 career goals are tied for the seventh most among all Swedish players in NHL history, sitting five goals away from tying for sixth.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, tied for the most among all NHL skaters. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history, and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history and he is one of nine players in the league this season with two or more.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has notched a point in four of his last five games (1G-3A) and has tallied at least one point in eight of his last 10 games (3G-9A). Over that span, he leads the Blueshirts in assists (9) and points (12). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in goals (14) and faceoff wins (384), is tied for third in points (36) and ranks fourth in hits (99). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the third most among all NHL skaters.

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.2 faceoff percentage ranks second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.4) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied at least one point in five of his last nine games (1G-8A). This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in hits (230), is tied for third in points (36) and assists (24), and is tied for fifth in goals (12). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:57 average time on ice this season ranks 13th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,315 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (202), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (13). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 10-2-0.

His 202 hits this season are tied for third in the league. He is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) in the league this season with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots. Since 2024–25, his 503 hits rank third in the NHL.