Rangers vs. Penguins: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

FACING OFF – The Rangers registered a 76.9 faceoff win percentage in the win, their highest in a game since the NHL began tracking faceoffs in 1997-98. It is tied for the 10th highest single-game percentage in the NHL since 1997-98 and the highest since the Oilers recorded a 79.6 percent mark on Mar. 9, 2024.

Igor Shesterkin recorded his 12th career win against the Penguins, his most against a single franchise. Since returning to the ice on Feb. 26, he has helped the team earn a point in back-to-back games. This season, he has allowed two or fewer goals in 19 games, tied for the seventh most among all goaltenders in the league.

Mika Zibanejad scored his 132nd career power play goal, tying Nicklas Lidstrom for the fourth-most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. His 12 power play goals this season are tied for the fifth most in the league. With his goal, he surpassed Henrik Zetterberg for the seventh most career goals (338) by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Vincent Trocheck notched his first game-deciding goal in shootout of the season and his 12th of his career, the most among any current Rangers skaters. He tallied an assist in back-to-back games and has notched at least one point in seven of his last 11 games (1G-10A).

Tye Kartye made his Rangers debut and recorded a single-game season high of six hits for the third time this season.

Brendan Brisson recorded his first point as a Ranger with an assist on Taylor Raddysh’s goal.