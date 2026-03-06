Rangers Acquire Third-Round and Sixth-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Sam Carrick

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired two draft picks from the Buffalo Sabres – Buffalo’s own third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and Chicago’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft – in exchange for forward Sam Carrick.

Following the trade, the Blueshirts now have 11 picks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft – one first-round pick, one conditional first-round pick, one second-round pick, three third-round picks, one conditional third-round pick, one fifth-round pick, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick.