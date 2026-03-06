Rangers Acquire Third-Round and Sixth-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Sam Carrick

NYR2526 - Social - Carrick - thank you unique_16x9
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired two draft picks from the Buffalo Sabres – Buffalo’s own third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and Chicago’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft – in exchange for forward Sam Carrick.

Following the trade, the Blueshirts now have 11 picks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft – one first-round pick, one conditional first-round pick, one second-round pick, three third-round picks, one conditional third-round pick, one fifth-round pick, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick.

Related Content

Rangers Claim Tye Kartye Off Waivers

Rangers Acquire Liam Greentree, a Conditional Third-Round Pick in 2026 and Conditional Fourth-Round Pick in 2028 in Exchange For Artemi Panarin

Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio off Waivers

News Feed

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes

Rangers Claim Tye Kartye Off Waivers

Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

Don Maloney – Playing the Right Way

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Liam Greentree, a Conditional Third-Round Pick in 2026 and Conditional Fourth-Round Pick in 2028 in Exchange For Artemi Panarin

Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio off Waivers

Mike Richter – Saving The Day

Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes