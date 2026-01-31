Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio off Waivers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers.

Iorio, 23, skated in 21 games for the San Jose Sharks this season and recorded three points. He also appeared in six games and collected seven assists for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL). During the 2024-25 season, he played in 67 games for the Hershey Bears of the AHL and notched 20 points (5G-15A). Among Bears defenseman last season, Iorio ranked third in points and shots (86), and tied for third in assists.

The 6-4, 220-pound defenseman has skated in 30 career NHL games between the Sharks and Washington Capitals, collecting four points (4A). He appeared in one postseason game for the Capitals during the 2023-24 season. Across parts of four AHL seasons between the Barracuda and Bears, Iorio has tallied 63 points (11G-52A) in 196 regular season games and was part of back-to-back Calder Cup champion Bears teams in 2023 and 2024. He has skated in 31 playoff games with Hershey and recorded seven points (1G-6A).

Prior to turning pro, the Coquitlam, British Columbia native spent four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 191 WHL games, Iorio recorded 82 points (21G-61A). During the 2021-22 season, he ranked fifth on the Wheat Kings in assists (33) and points (44).

Iorio was drafted by the Capitals in the second round, 55th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.