Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in four of his last six games (2G-2A) and in 14 of his last 17 games (11G-12A). Over that span, his 11 goals are tied for the ninth most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (23) and power play goals (11), and ranks second in points (52), assists (29) and faceoff wins (397). Among all skaters this season, his 11 power play goals are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

He has scored 273 goals as a Ranger, the fifth most in franchise history, and sits seven goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth. Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (119) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (235) and sits two power play points away from tying James Patrick for third.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 131 career power play goals rank fifth. He sits one power play goal away from tying Nicklas Lidstrom for fourth. His 337 career goals are tied for the seventh most among all Swedish players in NHL history, sitting six goals away from tying for sixth.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, tied for the most among all NHL skaters. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history, and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history, and he is one of nine players in the league this season with two or more.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox returned to the ice on Feb. 26 after missing 13 games due to injury. He ranks second on the Blueshirts in takeaways (20) and ranks fourth in assists (24). He leads Rangers defensemen in assists and points (28). He is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Fox has the second most takeaways (368), fourth most assists (330) and points (397), fifth most blocked shots (724) and eighth most goals (67) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He sits three goals away from tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh most goals in Rangers history.

He ranks third on the Rangers in multi-point games (10) and is tied for 10th among all NHL blueliners this season. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is tied for seventh in three-point games (6) and ranks eighth in multi-point games (27) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $16,644 (4G-24A) to the cause.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin returned to the ice on Feb. 26 after missing 13 games due to an injury. He has helped earn the team points in 10 of his last 13 decisions (7-3-3) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 18 games this season, tied for the ninth most in the league. His nine games allowing one or fewer goals are tied for the ninth most among all NHL goaltenders.

Among all goaltenders this season with 30 or more starts, his .912 save percentage ranks fifth and his 2.47 goals against average ranks sixth.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fifth in wins (153) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has notched a point in four of his last six games (1G-3A) and has tallied at least one point in eight of his last 11 games (3G-9A). Over that span, he leads the Blueshirts in points (12) and is tied for the lead in assists (9). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in goals (14) and faceoff wins (391), and ranks fourth in points (36) and hits (100). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the fourth most among all NHL skaters.

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.3 faceoff percentage ranks second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.4) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied at least one point in six of his last 10 games (1G-9A). This season, he leads the Rangers in faceoff wins (411), ranks second in hits (136), third in points (37) and assists (25), and ranks sixth in goals (12). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:58 average time on ice this season is tied for 13th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,321 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point in two of his last three games (2A). He leads the Rangers in hits (204), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and is tied for fourth in goals (13). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 10-2-0.

His 204 hits this season rank fourth in the league and since 2024–25, his 505 hits rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 25+ points and 200+ hits, and is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) with 200+ hits and 50+ blocked shots.