Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

MODERN ERA – The Rangers held their eighth and final Centennial theme night as they celebrated a new era of Rangers hockey, highlighted by 15 postseason appearances and the creation of new team traditions.

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have earned points in four-straight games since returning to the ice after the Olympic break (2-0-2).

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a point in all four games since he returned to the ice on Feb. 26, and in 13 of his last 16 decisions (9-3-4). His 20 games allowing two or fewer goals this season are tied for the seventh most among all NHL goaltenders.

Mika Zibanejad recorded his third three-point game of the season and his 10th career three-point period, becoming one of seven players in franchise history to have recorded three or more points in a period. He surpassed Walt Tkaczuk (71) for the eighth most multi-point periods with the Rangers (72).

Vladislav Gavrikov tied up the game with his 11th goal of the season on the power play, tying Nick Holden (2016-17) for the sixth most goals by a defenseman in their first season with the Rangers. He is one of three defensemen with the Rangers to have scored 11 or more goals in a single campaign in the past 10 years.

Jaroslav Chmelar scored his first career NHL goal and became the 21st Czech-born player to score a goal with the Rangers.

Alexis Lafreniere tallied his fourth three-point game of the season and his 10th multi-point game of the season, tied for third-most on the Rangers. He has recorded at least one point in back-to-back games and has tallied eight points through his last six games (4G-4A). The Rangers’ record this season when Lafreniere has scored a goal is 8-2-1.

Will Cuylle notched his second multi-goal game of the season and the third of his career. He has recorded at least one point in four of his last six games (3G-2A).