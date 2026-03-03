Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers came back from a 4-0 deficit entering the third period, forcing overtime, and earned a point in their third-straight game since returning from the Olympic break (1-0-2).

BROADWAY BLITZ – The Rangers scored two goals within the first 0:54 seconds of the third period. It is the sixth time in franchise history they have scored two goals through the first minute of a period and the first time since Nov. 4, 2018 (1:00 of P2).

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT NIGHT – The Rangers celebrated Women’s Empowerment Night at MSG.

Gabe Perreault became the first Rangers player to record a three-point period (2G-1A) at age 20 or younger since Dec. 26, 1993 (Alex Kovalev). He also became the first Rangers rookie to post three points in a period since Mar. 19, 2000 (Kim Johnsson). This season, Perreault is one of nine rookies to have notched two or more multi-goal games.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored the Rangers’ first goal of the game, his 10th of the season, and has recorded a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A).

J.T. Miller tallied an assist in back-to-back games and has recorded a point in six of his last eight games (1G-5A), tied for the most points (6) on the Blueshirts in that time span.

Vincent Trocheck extended his point streak to three-straight games (3A) and has six points through his last five games (1G-5A).

Will Borgen notched his first multi-point game of the season (1G-1A) and has recorded three points through his last three games (1G-2A).