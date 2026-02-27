Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT – The Rangers hosted Black History Night against the Flyers on Thursday night.

FACING OFF – The Rangers registered a 63.3 faceoff win pecentage against Philadelphia. They have recorded a 60.0 faceoff win percentage or higher in 16 games this season, the second most among all teams in the league.

BACK ON THE ICE – Adam Fox, Conor Sheary and Igor Shesterkin all returned to the ice after being out due to injury.

Vincent Trocheck extended his point streak against the Flyers to four-straight games (2G-3A). He has notched at least one point in six of his last 10 games (1G-9A) and his 37 points this season rank second among Rangers skaters.

Alexis Lafreniere scored his 13th goal of the season, tied for the third most goals on the Blueshirts this season. He has recorded four points (3G-1A) through his last three games.

Brendan Brisson made his Rangers debut.