Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

GettyImages-2263251076
By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT – The Rangers hosted Black History Night against the Flyers on Thursday night.

FACING OFF – The Rangers registered a 63.3 faceoff win pecentage against Philadelphia. They have recorded a 60.0 faceoff win percentage or higher in 16 games this season, the second most among all teams in the league.

BACK ON THE ICEAdam Fox, Conor Sheary and Igor Shesterkin all returned to the ice after being out due to injury.

Vincent Trocheck extended his point streak against the Flyers to four-straight games (2G-3A). He has notched at least one point in six of his last 10 games (1G-9A) and his 37 points this season rank second among Rangers skaters.

Alexis Lafreniere scored his 13th goal of the season, tied for the third most goals on the Blueshirts this season. He has recorded four points (3G-1A) through his last three games.

Brendan Brisson made his Rangers debut.

WATCH RECAP:

PHI at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins  | Saturday, February 28 | 12:30 PM ET

News Feed

Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

Don Maloney – Playing the Right Way

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Liam Greentree, a Conditional Third-Round Pick in 2026 and Conditional Fourth-Round Pick in 2028 in Exchange For Artemi Panarin

Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio off Waivers

Mike Richter – Saving The Day

Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes

From The Crease to The Rafters

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers Rewind – Messier Provides Hollywood Ending in Los Angeles

Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Acquire Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Carson Soucy

Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes