Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face the Philadelphia Flyers at home on Thursday before hitting the road for a four-game Western Conference road trip (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

On Thursday, the Blueshirts will wear their hometown remix jerseys for the first of five games at home this season. The jersey is a modern tribute to the city skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the city that never sleeps, designed to stand tall and united.

New York is tied for the league lead with seven wins and 14 points at home this season. Their 2.33 goals-against per game at home is tied for fifth in the NHL.

At home, the Rangers’ 36 goals scored rank third in the NHL.

The Rangers are tied for fourth in the league with 410 hits, and are tied for 10th with 237 blocked shots and 68 takeaways.

The Blueshirts have gone 47-for-52 on the penalty kill this season, leading the league with a 90.4 penalty kill percentage.

New York has scored three or more goals in a game eight times at home this season, tied for the league lead.

The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times this season, tied for fourth in the league.

The Rangers rank fifth in the NHL with a 54.5 faceoff win percentage.

New York ranks fourth in the NHL with eight wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game and is tied for fourth in the league with six wins when leading after the first period.

Rangers defensemen have registered 30 assists this season, tied for seventh in the NHL.