Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

NYR2627 - Hometown Remix - Matchups - 11.05_2568x1444_DL Tune In
By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face the Philadelphia Flyers at home on Thursday before hitting the road for a four-game Western Conference road trip (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

On Thursday, the Blueshirts will wear their hometown remix jerseys for the first of five games at home this season. The jersey is a modern tribute to the city skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the city that never sleeps, designed to stand tall and united.

New York is tied for the league lead with seven wins and 14 points at home this season. Their 2.33 goals-against per game at home is tied for fifth in the NHL.

At home, the Rangers’ 36 goals scored rank third in the NHL.

The Rangers are tied for fourth in the league with 410 hits, and are tied for 10th with 237 blocked shots and 68 takeaways.

The Blueshirts have gone 47-for-52 on the penalty kill this season, leading the league with a 90.4 penalty kill percentage.

New York has scored three or more goals in a game eight times at home this season, tied for the league lead.

The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times this season, tied for fourth in the league.

The Rangers rank fifth in the NHL with a 54.5 faceoff win percentage.

New York ranks fourth in the NHL with eight wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game and is tied for fourth in the league with six wins when leading after the first period.

Rangers defensemen have registered 30 assists this season, tied for seventh in the NHL.

RANGERS AND PHILADELPHIA CONNECTIONS

Rangers forward Luke Glendening appeared in 18 games for the Flyers during the 2025-26 season and tallied five points (2G-3A).

Rangers assistant coach Joe Sacco played his final NHL season with the Flyers in 2002–03.

Flyers forward Cole Knuble is the son of former Ranger Mike Knuble.

Flyers forward Trevor Zegras is a native of New York, hailing from Bedford.

TEAM NOTES

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has tallied 19 points (2G-17A) through his first 16 games of the season. His 17 assists are tied for fifth in the league. Among all NHL defensemen, his 19 points are tied for third. He leads the Rangers in assists, points and multi-point games (5).

His five multi-point games this season are tied for fourth in the league among all blueliners. Since the 2019-20 season, his 79 multi-assist games and 112 multi-point games both rank third among all NHL defensemen, and his three four-assist games are tied for fourth.

On Oct. 26, he skated in his 500th career NHL game and became the 14th Rangers defenseman in franchise history with 500 career games played.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand earned his fifth win of the season and posted a single-game season-high of 32 saves on Nov. 3. He has posted a win in four of his five starts at home. This season, he has allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times, tied for the second-most games among all NHL goaltenders.

Among all netminders with at least five games played at home this season, he ranks second with a 1.97 goals against average and third with a .927 save percentage.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller tallied his third multi-point game of the season (2A) on Nov. 3. He has notched five points (2G-3A) over his last four games and has recorded at least one point in nine of his last 13 games (4G-8A). He is tied for third on the Rangers in goals (4) and points (12), and ranks third in assists (8).

His 156 faceoff wins this season are tied for seventh in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 260 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks sixth with a 57.4 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.4 faceoff win percentage is tied for third among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafrenière has recorded a point in four of his last six games (2G-3A) and has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 13 games (9G-7A). He leads the Rangers in goals and ranks second in points (16). He has notched four multi-point games this season, tied for the second-most on New York.

Since the 2023-24 season, Lafrenière ranks third among all Rangers skaters with 78 goals scored. In that same time span, his 43 multi-point games rank fifth among all Rangers skaters.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded 12 points (3G-9A) through his first 16 games of the season. He ranks second on New York with nine assists and is tied for third in points. His four multi-point games this season are tied for second on the team.

Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 250 faceoffs this season, Zibanejad ranks seventh in the league with a 54.9 faceoff win percentage. His 150 faceoff wins rank 11th in the NHL.

On Nov. 1, he surpassed Walt Tkaczuk for the sixth-most points among all Rangers in franchise history (679).

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s two game-winning goals are tied for sixth in the NHL.

Will Cuylle is tied for eighth in the league with 66 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third in the NHL with 918 hits.

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored a goal in two of his last four games and has tallied a point in five of his last six games (2G-3A). Since the 2025-26 season, he ranks fourth in the league with 21 power play goals.

Get Tickets: New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Thursday, November 5 | 7:00 PM ET

News Feed

Rangers vs. Blues: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers Alumni Unite in Toronto

Rangers vs. Kings: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Kings: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with James Reimer

Rangers at Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Ottawa Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Luke Glendening

Rangers at Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Ducks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Ducks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Devils: Postgame Notes