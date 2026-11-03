Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes

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By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set to match up against the St. Louis Blues for the first time this season on Tuesday at The Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Blueshirts will honor, recognize and support the military with Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

On Monday morning, all 32 NHL teams unveiled their hometown remix jerseys for this season. The Rangers’ jersey is a modern tribute to the city skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the city that never sleeps, designed to stand tall and united. The Blueshirts will be wearing these jerseys at five home games this season - Nov. 5 vs. PHI, Nov. 30 vs. CAR, Dec. 22 vs. NJD, Feb. 12 vs. NYI and Mar. 21 vs. WSH.

The Rangers will play their next two games at The Garden before hitting the road for a four-game, Western Conference road trip.

New York is tied for second in the league with six wins and is tied for third with 12 points at home this season. Their 2.50 goals-against per game at home is tied for eighth in the NHL.

At home, the Rangers’ 33 goals scored are tied for third in the NHL.

The Rangers are tied for fourth in the league with 387 hits.

The Blueshirts have gone 41-for-46 on the penalty kill this season, ranking third in the league with an 89.1 penalty kill percentage.

New York has scored four or more goals in a game eight times this season, tied for sixth in the league.

The Rangers rank sixth in the NHL with a 54.4 faceoff win percentage.

New York is tied for second in the league with six wins when leading after the first period and is tied for fourth in the NHL with seven wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for fifth in the league.

Rangers defensemen have registered 29 assists this season, tied for fifth in the NHL, and 33 points, tied for 10th.

RANGERS AND ST. LOUIS CONNECTIONS

Rangers director of player personnel & director of professional scouting Kevin Maxwell spent four seasons with the Blues as a pro scout and general manager of St. Louis’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (2022-23 – 2025-26).

Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich played parts of five seasons with the Rangers (2016-17 – 2020-21). He skated in 301 games and collected 195 points (79G-116A).

Blues assistant general manager Tim Taylor spent two seasons with the Rangers and recorded 27 points (11G-16A) in 114 games (1999-2000 – 2000-01).

TEAM NOTES

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The New York Rangers will honor, recognize and support the military with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Northwell Health, on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Military Appreciation Night will feature an in-arena jersey presentation including recognizing Major Sean Dolan, United States Marine Corps veteran, as their Northwell Military Honoree and a national anthem performed by Staff Sergeant Madison Baldwin from the United States Military Academy (West Point).

As part of the Rangers Community Captain program, the Rangers will honor Michele Yacovello on behalf of Staten Island Giving Circle, with an in-arena check presentation of $10,000. Staten Island Giving Circle is an all-volunteer organization which assists and supports underserved children, seniors and military veterans living on Staten Island.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has tallied 17 points (1G-16A) through his first 15 games of the season. His 16 assists are tied for fifth in the league. Among all NHL defensemen, his 17 points are tied for fourth. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the team lead with four multi-point games.

Among all NHL defensemen since 2019-20, his 79 multi-assist games and 111 multi-point games rank third, and his three four-assist games are tied for third. On Oct. 24, he surpassed Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad (78) for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history.

On Oct. 26, he skated in his 500th career NHL game and became the 14th Rangers defenseman in franchise history with 500 career games played. His 366 career assists rank seventh all-time among all NHL defensemen through their first 500 games played.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded 12 points (3G-9A) through his first 15 games of the season. He ranks second on New York with nine assists and third in points. His four multi-point games this season are tied for the team lead.

Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 250 faceoffs this season, Zibanejad ranks sixth in the league with a 53.6 faceoff win percentage. His 135 faceoff wins rank 15th in the NHL.

On Nov. 1, he surpassed Walt Tkaczuk for the sixth-most points among all Rangers in franchise history (679).

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafrenière has recorded a point in four of his last five games (2G-3A) and has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 12 games (9G-7A). He is tied for 12th in the NHL with nine goals this season. He leads the Rangers in goals and ranks second in points (16). He has notched four multi-point games this season, tied for the most on New York.

Since the 2023-24 season, Lafrenière ranks third among all Rangers skaters with 78 goals scored. In that same time span, his 43 multi-point games rank fifth among all Rangers skaters.

DYL-AN!

Dylan Garand has posted a win in three of his four starts at home. Among all goaltenders with at least five games played at home this season, he ranks fifth with a 2.18 goals against average and sixth with a .915 save percentage.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has scored a goal in three of his last five games and has recorded at least one point in eight of his last 12 games (4G-6A). He is tied for third on the Rangers in goals (4) and is tied for fourth in both assists (6) and points (10).

His 141 faceoff wins this season rank 11th in the league. Among all NHL skaters to have taken at least 250 faceoffs this season, Miller ranks fifth with a 56.2 faceoff win percentage. Since the 2024-25 season, his 59.3 faceoff win percentage is tied for fourth among all skaters with at least 1,000 faceoffs taken.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

Will Cuylle is tied for sixth in the league with 62 hits and since the 2023-24 season, ranks third in the NHL with 914 hits.

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored a goal in two of his last three games and has notched a point in five-straight games (2G-3A). Since the 2025-26 season, he ranks fourth in the league with 21 power play goals.

Vladislav Gavrikov is tied for 11th in the league with 32 blocked shots.

Get Tickets: New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues | Tuesday, November 3 | 7:00 PM ET

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