Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set to match up against the St. Louis Blues for the first time this season on Tuesday at The Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Blueshirts will honor, recognize and support the military with Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

On Monday morning, all 32 NHL teams unveiled their hometown remix jerseys for this season. The Rangers’ jersey is a modern tribute to the city skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the city that never sleeps, designed to stand tall and united. The Blueshirts will be wearing these jerseys at five home games this season - Nov. 5 vs. PHI, Nov. 30 vs. CAR, Dec. 22 vs. NJD, Feb. 12 vs. NYI and Mar. 21 vs. WSH.

The Rangers will play their next two games at The Garden before hitting the road for a four-game, Western Conference road trip.

New York is tied for second in the league with six wins and is tied for third with 12 points at home this season. Their 2.50 goals-against per game at home is tied for eighth in the NHL.

At home, the Rangers’ 33 goals scored are tied for third in the NHL.

The Rangers are tied for fourth in the league with 387 hits.

The Blueshirts have gone 41-for-46 on the penalty kill this season, ranking third in the league with an 89.1 penalty kill percentage.

New York has scored four or more goals in a game eight times this season, tied for sixth in the league.

The Rangers rank sixth in the NHL with a 54.4 faceoff win percentage.

New York is tied for second in the league with six wins when leading after the first period and is tied for fourth in the NHL with seven wins this season when scoring the opening goal of a game.

The Blueshirts have allowed two or fewer goals in a game eight times this season, tied for fifth in the league.

Rangers defensemen have registered 29 assists this season, tied for fifth in the NHL, and 33 points, tied for 10th.