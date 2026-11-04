Rangers vs. Blues: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT – The Blueshirts honored, recognized and supported the military with Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

GARDEN VIBES – The Rangers are tied for the league lead with seven wins and 14 points at home this season. Their 36 goals scored at home rank third in the NHL and their 2.33 goals-against per game played at home ranks sixth.

PENALTY KILLERS – The Rangers went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill against the Blues and registered a perfect kill for the 11th time this season, tied for the second-most games by a team in the league. Their 90.4 penalty kill percentage this season leads the league.

THREE OR MORE – New York leads the league with eight games this season having scored at least three goals in a game at The Garden.

ONE OR FEWER – The Rangers allowed one goal in a game for the fifth time this season, tied for the fourth-most games in the league.

Dylan Garand earned his fifth win of the season and posted a single-game season-high of 32 saves tonight. Among all goaltenders to have appeared in at least five games at home this season, his 1.97 goals against average ranks second in the league and his .927 save percentage ranks third.

Adam Fox scored the first goal of tonight’s game and has factored on a game-opening goal for the fourth time this season, the third-most among all NHL blueliners. His 17 assists are tied for second and his 19 points are tied for third among all league defensemen.

Eeli Tolvanen notched his 100th career NHL assist, his first multi-point game of the season (1G-1A) and scored his fourth goal of the season. He sits four goals away from 100 in his career and four points away from 200 in his career. His three empty-net goals this season are tied for the league lead.

J.T. Miller tallied his third multi-point game of the season (2A). His eight assists this season rank third on the Blueshirts and his 12 points are tied for third. He now sits seven assists away from 500 in his career.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his sixth goal of the season, the second-most on the Rangers.