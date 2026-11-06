Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

HOMETOWN REMIX – The Blueshirts wore their Hometown Remix jerseys for the first of five games at home this season. The jersey is a modern tribute to the city skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the city that never sleeps, designed to stand tall and united.

GARDEN ENERGY – The Rangers have won back-to-back games at The Garden. They lead the league with eight wins and 16 points at home this season. With an 8-2-0 home record, the Rangers are tied for the second-most wins through 10 games played at home in a season behind 1972-73 (9-0-1).

SCORING FIRST – New York is tied for the league lead with nine wins when scoring the first goal of a game. They are also tied for the league lead with seven wins when leading after the first period.

THREE OR MORE – New York leads the league with nine games this season having scored three or more goals in a game at home. Their 39 goals scored at home rank second in the NHL.

Adam Fox became the fastest Rangers defenseman (17 GP) to record 20 points in a season since Brian Leetch (15 GP in 2000-01). He tallied his sixth multi-point game of the season and became the seventh Rangers skater in franchise history with 80 career multi-assist games. Fox notched his 161st assist on the power play, surpassing Mark Messier for the sixth-most in Rangers history.

Tye Kartye scored the game-winning goal in the third period, his fifth goal of the season. His two game-winning goals this season are tied for sixth in the league. He has recorded a point in back-to-back games and has tallied six points (3G-3A) through his last seven games.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his second power play goal of the season and his 22nd since the start of the 2025-26 season, the fourth-most in the NHL over that span. Dorofeyev sits three goals away from 100 in his NHL career.

Dylan Garand posted his fifth win at The Garden this season, tied for the second-most wins at home among all NHL goaltenders. Among all goaltenders in the league with at least five games played at home, he ranks second with a 1.97 goals against average and third with a .926 save percentage.