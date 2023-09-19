Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team will open 2023-24 Training Camp, presented by Northwell Health, on Wednesday, September 20 with off-ice testing. The team will hold its first on-ice session on Thursday, September 21 at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown. Training Camp will run until Sunday, October 8 and includes six preseason games - September 24 at BOS (5:00 PM ET), September 26 vs. NYI (7:00 PM ET), September 28 vs. NJD (7:00 PM ET), September 29 at NYI (7:00 PM ET), October 4 at NJD (7:00 PM ET), and October 5 vs. BOS (7:30 PM ET).

This fall, the club has invited 58 players to Training Camp, broken down into 32 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Twenty players played at least one NHL game for the Rangers last season while off-season additions Alex Belzile, Nick Bonino, Nikolas Brouillard, Mac Hollowell, Connor Mackey, Riley Nash, Tyler Pitlick, Jonathan Quick, and Blake Wheeler will represent the Blueshirts for the first time. 2023 NHL Entry Draft selection Dylan Roobroeck will also attend camp. Player profiles can be viewed here.

Additional information regarding practice times and morning skates during the preseason will be provided on a day-by-day basis following the opening weekend of Training Camp.

Thursday, September 21

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM - Groups 1 & 2 Practice

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM - Groups 3 & 4 Practice

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Groups 5 & 6 Practice

Friday, September 22

8:30 AM - 10:45 AM - Group A Practice

12:00 PM - 2:20 PM - Group B Practice

1:00 PM - 3:10 PM - Group C Practice

Saturday, September 23