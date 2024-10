Rangers Assign Five Players to Hartford

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has assigned forward Anton Blidh, defensemen Casey Fitzgerald and Brandon Scanlin as well as goaltenders Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 30 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (18): Brett Berard, Jonny Brodzinski, Sam Carrick, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Bo Groulx, Kaapo Kakko, Ryder Korczak, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Brennan Othmann, Artemi Panarin, Matt Rempe, Reilly Smith, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (10): Adam Fox, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, K’Andre Miller, Matthew Robertson, Chad Ruhwedel, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (2): Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin