Rangers Reduce Roster to 36 Players

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has reduced its Training Camp roster by nine players. Forwards Jaroslav Chmelar, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Dylan Roobroeck, and Adam Sykora have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). Blade Jenkins, Nate Sucese, and Blake Hillman have been released from their PTOs and assigned to Hartford. In addition, forward Adam Erne and defenseman Madison Bowey have been released from their PTOs with New York and will attend training camp with Hartford on PTOs.

The Rangers have 36 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (20): Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Jonny Brodzinski, Sam Carrick, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Bo Groulx, Kaapo Kakko, Ryder Korczak, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Riley Nash, Brennan Othmann, Artemi Panarin, Matt Rempe, Reilly Smith, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (12): Casey Fitzgerald, Adam Fox, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, K’Andre Miller, Matthew Robertson, Chad Ruhwedel, Brandon Scanlin, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (4): Louis Domingue, Dylan Garand, Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin