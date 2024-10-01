Rangers Reduce Roster to 36 Players

NYR1920 DL Logo Side
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has reduced its Training Camp roster by nine players. Forwards Jaroslav Chmelar, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Dylan Roobroeck, and Adam Sykora have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). Blade Jenkins, Nate Sucese, and Blake Hillman have been released from their PTOs and assigned to Hartford. In addition, forward Adam Erne and defenseman Madison Bowey have been released from their PTOs with New York and will attend training camp with Hartford on PTOs.

The Rangers have 36 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (20): Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Jonny Brodzinski, Sam Carrick, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Bo Groulx, Kaapo Kakko, Ryder Korczak, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Riley Nash, Brennan Othmann, Artemi Panarin, Matt Rempe, Reilly Smith, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (12): Casey Fitzgerald, Adam Fox, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, K’Andre Miller, Matthew Robertson, Chad Ruhwedel, Brandon Scanlin, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (4): Louis Domingue, Dylan Garand, Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin

News Feed

Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Devils: Pregame Notes

Rangers Assign Three Players to Hartford

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

Rangers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

A Half Century in the Rangers Family

Rangers Agree to Terms with Ryan Lindgren

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matthew Robertson

Rangers Agree to Terms with Braden Schneider

Rangers Agree to Terms with Chad Ruhwedel

New York Rangers 2024 Development Camp Recap  

Rangers Agree to Terms with Casey Fitzgerald and Bo Groulx

Rangers Agree to Terms with Sam Carrick

Rangers Acquire Reilly Smith

Rangers 2024 NHL Draft Class 