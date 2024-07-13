Rangers Agree to Terms with Braden Schneider

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Braden Schneider on a two-year contract extension.

Schneider, 22, established career highs in 2023-24 in games played (82), assists (14), and points (19) and tied his career high with five goals. He ranked second among Rangers defensemen in hits (167) and blocked shots (133). Among NHL defensemen who recorded 85 or more shorthanded minutes of ice time, Schneider ranked fourth in power-play goals allowed per 60 (4.03).

The 6-3, 211 pound blueliner has collected 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 points and a plus-13 rating in 206 career NHL games across parts of three seasons in New York. Since making his NHL debut on January 13, 2022, the Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native ranks first among Rangers defensemen in games played, second in blocked shots (315), third in hits (374), and fourth in points.

Schneider was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.