Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

WINNING WITH THE ROOF OPEN – The New York Rangers remained undefeated in outdoor games (6-0-0) and tied Pittsburgh (2-3-1 in 6 GP) and Philadelphia (1-4-1 in 6 GP) for the second-most outdoor games played, behind Chicago (1-6-0 in 7 GP). Their six outdoor game wins are the most in the NHL.

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved to 15-8-2 on the road, and lead the league in road wins and points (32).

Mika Zibanejad recorded the fourth five-point game (3G-2A) of his career and established a record for the most points in an outdoor game. His hat trick was also the first in a Winter Classic. With a power play goal, his 116th with the Rangers, he tied the franchise mark for the most power play goals in franchise history.

Artemi Panarin notched three points (2G-1A) in the win and increased his outdoor game totals to seven (3G-4A) in his career, tied for the most in NHL history. He joined Henrik Zetterberg as the second player in NHL history with multiple three-point games in an outdoor contest and joined Brad Richards as the second player with multiple game-winning goals in outdoor games.

Igor Shesterkin became one of nine goaltenders in NHL history with multiple outdoor wins. He has helped earn the Rangers points in six of his last eight games (6-1-1) and has allowed one or fewer goals in eight games this season, tied for the fourth most games among all NHL goaltenders.

Alexis Lafreniere tallied his first-career three assist game and tied the record for the most assists in an outdoor game.