Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES
ROAD RANGERS
On the road this season, the Rangers are 15-8-2 with a 78-60 goal differential.
Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (238) and are tied for the lead in road wins (109).
MIKA MAGIC
Mika Zibanejad sits one power play goal away from breaking the franchise record (116). His eight power play goals this season are tied for the ninth most among all NHL skaters. Since 2024–25, Zibanejad’s 15 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 36 power play points rank second. His 128 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.
Zibanejad has recorded a point in four-straight games (4G-5A), leads the Rangers in power play goals (8) and faceoff wins (312), is tied for the lead in goals (16), ranks second in points (38) and third in assists (22). Since Dec. 20, his 13 points (5G-8A) are tied for the ninth most points in the league.
Between Jan. 2–Jan. 8, he factored on eight consecutive goals, tied with Rod Gilbert for the second-longest streak in Rangers franchise history, and his longest such stretch since setting the franchise record with 10 in 2018–19.
On Jan. 2, he notched his fourth career five-point game and first since Mar. 25, 2021, becoming one of 11 players in the league this season with a five-point contest. On Dec. 20, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.
Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 266 goals, the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 627 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.
BREAD WINNER
This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in assists (32), points (48) and shots (137), and is tied for the lead in goals (16). He has recorded at least one assist in five-straight games (8A), tied with Jake Sanderson for the longest active streak among NHL skaters, and has tallied four-straight multi-point games (2G-5A), tied for the second longest active streak in the league.
On Jan. 8, he notched his 600th career assist and on Dec. 4, recorded his 900th career point, becoming the sixth undrafted player since 1963–64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 598 points as a Ranger are the ninth most in franchise history. On Dec. 23 at WSH, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP). At the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, he factored on his 100th game-winning goal, tying Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history.
He has 14 multi-point games this season and five games with three or more points. His three four-point games are tied for the third most in the league. On Jan. 5, he notched his 94th career multi-assist game, surpassing Andy Bathgate (93) for the fifth most in franchise history.
Since Nov. 7, his 41 points are the sixth most in the league and his 27 assists rank seventh. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015–16, he ranks fourth in assists (600) and fifth in points (918).
Panarin’s 257 points (102G-155A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023–24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 150 of 206 games, the fifth most in the NHL.
MILLER TIME
J.T. Miller returned to the ice on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury, tallying an assist in his first game back. This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in faceoff wins (304), ranks fourth in hits (76), is tied for fourth in goals (10), and is tied for sixth in points (23) and assists (13). Through his last 12 contests, he has recorded 10 points (4G-6A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7 vs. VGK.
Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 400 faceoffs this season, his 60.1 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since 2024–25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks third in faceoff percentage (58.8).
FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK
Vincent Trocheck has tallied a point in five-straight games (3G-3A) and has nine points through his last seven games (5G-4A). This season, he ranks third on the team in goals (11), fourth in points (26) and tied for fourth in assists (15). He has collected 25 points (11G-14A) and five multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (29 GP).
Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.8 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.2) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,196 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.
TOO COOL
Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (155), ranks second on the team in power play goals (4), ranks fourth in power play points (8), is tied for fourth in goals (10) and tied for sixth in points (23). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-0-0.
His 155 hits this season are tied for fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 456 hits rank third in the NHL.
Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.