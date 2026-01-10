Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to Boston for a Saturday matinee against the Bruins (1:00 PM - TV: ABC - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan is one win away from 500 in his head coaching career. In the event of a Rangers win against Boston, he would reach this milestone in the 11th fewest games (963 GP) in NHL history.

New York will play five of their next seven games on the road.

The Blueshirts lead the league in road wins (15) and rank third in road points (32). Their 11 regulation wins on the road are tied for the third most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 55.1 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 53.9 faceoff percentage both rank third in the NHL. Overall, the Blueshirts have registered a 60.0 faceoff win percentage or better in 10 games this season, the second most games among all teams in the league.

New York has been leading in games for a 548:10 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.40 goals against per game on the road, the fewest in the league, and overall has allowed 2.78 goals against per game, the seventh fewest in the league.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-18 goal differential is the fourth best in the NHL. They have scored 78 goals on the road this season, the fourth most in the league.

The Rangers have allowed 36 goals in the second period, tied for the fourth fewest in the NHL.

Since Dec. 31, the Rangers’ five power play goals are tied for the third most in the league in that time span and their 45.5 power play percentage is tied for second.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 71 goals, the fourth fewest in the NHL.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .902 save percentage, tied for the fifth highest in the league, and a 2.74 goals against average, tied for the eighth lowest in the league.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the seventh most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1,167) and rank fifth in blocked shots (696). They have registered 30+ hits in 16 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.