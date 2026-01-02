Rangers at Panthers: Pregame Notes

NYR2526_Winter Classic_2568x1444
By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers will face the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the NHL’s 44th outdoor game and first-ever in the State of Florida, at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins (8:00 PM - TV: TNT - Radio: 1150 ESPN).

The Blueshirts are 5-0-0 in outdoor games and are the first team in NHL history with five wins outdoors. They are set to tie with PHI (2-3-1 in 6 GP) for the second-most outdoor appearances by a franchise, behind CHI (1-6-0 in 7 GP).

New York is 2-0-0 in Winter Classics, having previously played in 2012 and 2018, and will become the fifth team to play in at least three Winter Classics, following CHI (0-5-0), BOS (3-1-0), PIT (1-2-0) and STL (3-0-0).

The Blueshirts lead the league in road wins (14) and rank third in road points (30). Their 10 regulation wins on the road are tied for the third most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 55.0 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 53.8 faceoff win percentage both rank third in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.46 goals against per game on the road, the fourth fewest in the league, and overall has allowed 2.76 goals against per game, tied for the sixth fewest in the league.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-14 goal differential is the fourth best in the NHL. They have scored 70 goals on the road this season, tied for the fourth most in the league.

The Rangers have allowed 33 goals in the second period, the fifth fewest allowed in the NHL.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 67 goals, the fifth fewest in the NHL.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .903 save percentage, tied for the fourth highest in the league, and a 2.72 goals against average, the seventh lowest in the league.

New York has been leading in games for a 503:19 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL.

New York has 15 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the eighth most wins in the league when doing so. Their record when scoring first is 15-2-1.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the fifth most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1,077) and rank fifth in blocked shots (643). They have registered 30+ hits in 14 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.

RANGERS AND PANTHERS CONNECTIONS

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was drafted by the Panthers (2011 – 3rd Round) and played parts of his first seven seasons with Florida. In 2017-18 with Florida, Trocheck set career-highs in goals (31), assists (44), points (75). In 2016-17, Trocheck led the Panthers in points (54) and tied for the team lead in assists (31), earning a trip to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola played 31 games for the Rangers in 2022-23, notching three points (1G-2A).

TEAM NOTES

WINTER MEETS SUMMER

The Rangers will play in their sixth outdoor game and third Winter Classic when they face the Panthers, their first outdoor contest.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is set to appear in his fourth outdoor NHL game, following the 2017 Stadium Series (w/PIT), 2018 Stadium Series (w/ PIT) and 2023 Winter Classic (w/ PIT). He is set to become the seventh head coach to serve in at least four outdoor NHL games.

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 14-8-2 with a 73-59 goal differential.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (236) and are tied for the lead in road wins (108).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (14), assists (27), points (41) and shots (125), and has tallied seven multi-point games and 21 points (8G-13A) in his last 17 games.

He recorded his 900th career point on Dec. 4 and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 589 points as a Ranger are the ninth most in franchise history. On Dec. 23 at WSH, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP) and factored on his 99th game-winning goal, tying Chris Kreider for the sixth most in franchise history.

He has 11 multi-point games this season, his three four-point games are tied for the second most in the league and he has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 34 points rank ninth in the league and his 22 assists are tied for the ninth most. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (595) and fifth in points (911).

Panarin’s 250 points (100G-150A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 147 of 203 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (7), ranks second in goals (12) and points (30), and ranks third in assists (18). He has 18 points (5G-13A) through his last 20 games. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.

His seven power play goals are tied for the 12th most among all NHL skaters this season. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 14 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 32 power play points rank second. His 127 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits one power play goal away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 262 goals, tied for the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 618 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox returned to the ice on Dec. 31 at WSH after missing 14 games due to injury. He leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (18), ranks second in assists (24), third in points (28) and tied for fifth in blocked shots (42). He is the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Fox has the second most takeaways (366), fourth most assists (330) and points (397), and fifth most blocked shots (720) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (10) and is tied for third among all NHL blueliners this season. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is tied for fourth in multi-point games (27) and tied for fourth in three-point games (6) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $16,644 (4G-24A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in 13 of his last 20 games (6G-10A), and has collected 21 points (8G-13A) and four multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (26 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,169 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in 11 of his last 15 games (9-4-2) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 games this season, tied for the second most in the league.

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts on the road, his 2.25 goals against average is tied for second.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (152) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 75 games allowing one or fewer goals.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (141), ranks second on the team in power play goals (4), is tied for third in goals (10), and ranks fourth in points (23) and power play points (8). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. He has five points (1G-4A) through his last seven games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 9-0-0.

His 141 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 442 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

2026 NHL Winter Classic

The Blueshirts will be ringing in the New Year in South Beach to face off against the Florida Panthers at loanDepot Park, home of MLB’s Miami Marlins.

News Feed

Outdoor Classics

Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

Sharing in the Centennial Celebration in Chicago

Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Predators: Postgame Notes

Wayne Gretzky – A Great Night at The Office 

Rangers at Predators: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blues: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blues: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Canucks: Postgame Notes