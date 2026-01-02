Rangers at Panthers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

WINTER MEETS SUMMER

The Rangers will play in their sixth outdoor game and third Winter Classic when they face the Panthers, their first outdoor contest.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is set to appear in his fourth outdoor NHL game, following the 2017 Stadium Series (w/PIT), 2018 Stadium Series (w/ PIT) and 2023 Winter Classic (w/ PIT). He is set to become the seventh head coach to serve in at least four outdoor NHL games.

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 14-8-2 with a 73-59 goal differential.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (236) and are tied for the lead in road wins (108).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (14), assists (27), points (41) and shots (125), and has tallied seven multi-point games and 21 points (8G-13A) in his last 17 games.

He recorded his 900th career point on Dec. 4 and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 589 points as a Ranger are the ninth most in franchise history. On Dec. 23 at WSH, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP) and factored on his 99th game-winning goal, tying Chris Kreider for the sixth most in franchise history.

He has 11 multi-point games this season, his three four-point games are tied for the second most in the league and he has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 34 points rank ninth in the league and his 22 assists are tied for the ninth most. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (595) and fifth in points (911).

Panarin’s 250 points (100G-150A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 147 of 203 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (7), ranks second in goals (12) and points (30), and ranks third in assists (18). He has 18 points (5G-13A) through his last 20 games. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.

His seven power play goals are tied for the 12th most among all NHL skaters this season. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 14 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 32 power play points rank second. His 127 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits one power play goal away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 262 goals, tied for the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 618 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox returned to the ice on Dec. 31 at WSH after missing 14 games due to injury. He leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (18), ranks second in assists (24), third in points (28) and tied for fifth in blocked shots (42). He is the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Fox has the second most takeaways (366), fourth most assists (330) and points (397), and fifth most blocked shots (720) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (10) and is tied for third among all NHL blueliners this season. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is tied for fourth in multi-point games (27) and tied for fourth in three-point games (6) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $16,644 (4G-24A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in 13 of his last 20 games (6G-10A), and has collected 21 points (8G-13A) and four multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (26 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,169 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in 11 of his last 15 games (9-4-2) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 games this season, tied for the second most in the league.

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts on the road, his 2.25 goals against average is tied for second.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (152) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 75 games allowing one or fewer goals.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (141), ranks second on the team in power play goals (4), is tied for third in goals (10), and ranks fourth in points (23) and power play points (8). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. He has five points (1G-4A) through his last seven games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 9-0-0.

His 141 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 442 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.