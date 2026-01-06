Rangers vs. Mammoth: Postgame Notes

Utah Mammoth v New York Rangers

© Jared Silber

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT – The Rangers hosted Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Northwell, to support those affected by cancer.

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have earned points in six of their last nine games (4-3-2).

POWER PLAYERS – Since Dec. 31, the Rangers are 5-for-8 on the power play. Their five power play goals are tied for the most in the league in that time span and their 62.5 power play percentage ranks first.

Artemi Panarin has tallied three-straight multi-point games (2G-5A) and has recorded at least one assist in four- straight games (6A). He notched his 13th multi-point game of the season and his 94th career multi-assist game, surpassing Andy Bathgate (93) for the fifth most in franchise history.

Mika Zibanejad recorded two assists, his ninth multi-point game of the season, extending his point streak to three- straight games (3G-5A).

Vincent Trocheck scored his tenth goal of the season and first on the power play, extending his point streak to four- straight contests (2G-3A).

WATCH RECAP:

UTA at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres | Thursday, January 8 | 7:00 PM ET

