Rangers Agree to Terms with Casey Fitzgerald and Bo Groulx

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on a two-year contract and forward Bo Groulx on a one-year deal.

Fitzgerald, 27, played in 69 games for the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2023-24, notching four goals and 17 assists for 21 points. Among Charlotte defensemen, he ranked tied for third in points and assists.

The North Reading, Massachusetts native has played 148 career AHL games, across five seasons between the Rochester American and Checkers, notching 55 points (13G-42A). He has also skated in 63 NHL games between Florida and Buffalo, collecting nine assists.

Prior to turning pro, Fitzgerald spent four seasons at Boston College and helped the Eagles to two Hockey East regular season titles and earned spots on the All-Rookie Team, Second All-Star Team and was named the conference’s Best Defensive Defenseman in 2017-18.

Fitzgerald was originally selected by the Sabres in the third round, 86th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Groulx, 24, skated in 45 games for the Anaheim Ducks this past season, notching two assists. In 65 career NHL games, all with the Ducks, he has posted one goal and four assists for five points.

The Rouen, France native has compiled 39 goals and 51 assists for 90 points in 145 career AHL games, all with the San Diego Gulls. He posted career highs in goals (18), assists (21), and points (39) in the 2022-23 campaign with San Diego.

Groulx was originally selected by the Ducks in the second round, 54th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.