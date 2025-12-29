Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES
ROAD RANGERS
On the road this season, the Rangers are 14-7-1 with a 68-50 goal differential. They earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history.
Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (235) and are tied for the lead in road wins (108).
BREAD WINNER
This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (14), assists (24), points (38) and shots (121), and has tallied six multi-point games and 18 points (8G-10A) in his last 15 games.
He recorded his 900th career point on Dec. 4 and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 588 points as a Ranger are the ninth most points in franchise history. On Dec. 23 at WSH, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP) and factored on his 99th game-winning goal, tying Chris Kreider for the sixth most in franchise history.
He has 10 multi-point games this season, his three four-point games are tied for the second most in the league and he has one three-point game. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he recorded his 30th multi-goal game as a Ranger, reaching the mark in 466 games, the ninth fastest in Rangers history.
Since Nov. 7, his 31 points are tied for eighth in the league and his 12 goals are tied for the 13th most. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (592) and fifth in points (908).
Panarin’s 247 points (100G-147A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 145 of 201 games, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
MIKA MAGIC
Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (7), ranks second in goals (12) and points (29), and ranks third in assists (17). He has 17 points (5G-12A) through his last 17 games. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.
His seven power play goals are tied for the 10th most among all NHL skaters this season. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 14 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 31 power play points rank second. His 127 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits one power play goal away from tying the franchise record (116).
Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 262 goals, tied for the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 618 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.
FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK
Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in 11 of his last 18 games (5G-9A), and has collected 19 points (8G-11A) and four multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (24 GP).
Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.7) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,148 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.
SHESTY’S SAVES
Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in 10 of his last 14 games (9-4-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 games this season, tied for the second most in the league. In the 2025 calendar year, his 32 wins are tied for the fourth most in the league.
Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts on the road, his 2.22 goals against average ranks second.
Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (152) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 75 games allowing one or fewer goals.
TOO COOL
Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (136), ranks second on the team in power play goals (4), is tied for third in goals (10) and ranks fourth in points (23). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. He has five points (1G-4A) through his last five games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 9-0-0.
His 136 hits this season rank third in the league. Since 2024-25, his 437 hits rank second in the NHL.
Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.