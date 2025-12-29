Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to Carolina to face the Hurricanes for their third and final matchup of the regular season (7:00 PM - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers have points in 11 of their last 17 games (9-6-2) and have won five of their last eight road games.

The Blueshirts lead the league in road wins (14) and rank third in road points (29). Their 10 regulation wins on the road are tied for the third most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 56.1 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 54.3 faceoff percentage both rank third in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.27 goals against per game on the road, the fewest in the league, and overall has allowed 2.68 goals against per game, tied for the seventh fewest in the league.

The Rangers have held their opponents to no power play goals in 11 of their last 15 games. In that same time span, their 85.0 penalty kill percentage ranks fifth.

The Rangers have allowed 31 goals in the second period, tied for the third fewest allowed in the NHL.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-18 goal differential is the fourth best in the NHL. They have scored 68 goals on the road this season, tied for the fourth most in the league.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .905 save percentage, the sixth highest in the league, and a 2.64 goals against average, the seventh lowest in the league.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 62 goals, tied for the fifth fewest in the NHL.

New York has been leading in games for a 472:50 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL.

New York has 15 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the sixth most wins in the league when doing so. Their record when scoring first is 15-2-0.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the fourth most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1,033) and rank seventh in blocked shots (598). They have registered 30+ hits in 14 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.