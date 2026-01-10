Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

New York Rangers v Boston Bruins

© Steve Babineau

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers scored on the power play in the second period, notching six power play goals since Dec. 31, tied for the second most in the league. Their 46.2 power play percentage in that time frame ranks second.

Mika Zibanejad scored his team-leading, 17th goal of the season and his 58th career game-opening goal, surpassing Jean Ratelle (57) for the third most in franchise history. He recorded his 10th multi-point game of the season and extended his point streak to five-straight games (5G-5A).

Artemi Panarin recorded an assist on Zibanejad’s goal and extended his assist streak to six-straight games, the longest active streak among all NHL skaters.

J.T. Miller scored his fourth power play goal of the season and has notched a point in back-to-back games since returning to the ice on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury.

Vincent Trocheck tallied an assist on Miller’s goal, extending his point streak to six-straight games (3G-4A).

Spencer Martin made his Rangers debut.

WATCH RECAP:

NYR at BOS | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken | Monday, January 12 | 7:00 PM ET

