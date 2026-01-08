Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set for a New York state matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at The Garden on Thursday evening (7:00 PM - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers will hold their fifth Centennial theme night, against the Sabres, as they celebrate Fan Favorites. The Blueshirts will highlight players who have earned the love and admiration of ‘The Garden Faithful’ through their hard work and all-out effort.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan is one win away from 500 in his head coaching career. In the event of a Rangers win against Buffalo, he would reach this milestone in a tie for the 10th fewest games (962 GP) in NHL history.

The Rangers have earned points in six of their last nine games (4-3-2).

New York will play three of their next four games at home.

The Blueshirts’ 53.7 faceoff win percentage ranks third in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.73 goals against per game, the sixth fewest in the league.

Since Dec. 31, the Rangers are 5-for-8 on the power play. Their five power play goals are tied for the most in the league in that time span and their 62.5 power play percentage ranks first.

The Rangers have allowed 34 goals in the second period, the second fewest in the NHL. Overall, they have allowed 120 goals all season, the eighth fewest allowed among all teams.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 69 goals, the fourth fewest in the NHL.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .904 save percentage, the fifth highest in the league, and a 2.69 goals against average, the sixth lowest in the league.

New York has 16 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the 10th most wins in the league when doing so. Their record when scoring first is 16-2-2.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the sixth most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1,135) and are tied for fourth in blocked shots (684). They have registered 30+ hits in 15 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.