Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set for a New York state matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at The Garden on Thursday evening (7:00 PM - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers will hold their fifth Centennial theme night, against the Sabres, as they celebrate Fan Favorites. The Blueshirts will highlight players who have earned the love and admiration of ‘The Garden Faithful’ through their hard work and all-out effort.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan is one win away from 500 in his head coaching career. In the event of a Rangers win against Buffalo, he would reach this milestone in a tie for the 10th fewest games (962 GP) in NHL history.

The Rangers have earned points in six of their last nine games (4-3-2).

New York will play three of their next four games at home.

The Blueshirts’ 53.7 faceoff win percentage ranks third in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.73 goals against per game, the sixth fewest in the league.

Since Dec. 31, the Rangers are 5-for-8 on the power play. Their five power play goals are tied for the most in the league in that time span and their 62.5 power play percentage ranks first.

The Rangers have allowed 34 goals in the second period, the second fewest in the NHL. Overall, they have allowed 120 goals all season, the eighth fewest allowed among all teams.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 69 goals, the fourth fewest in the NHL.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .904 save percentage, the fifth highest in the league, and a 2.69 goals against average, the sixth lowest in the league.

New York has 16 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the 10th most wins in the league when doing so. Their record when scoring first is 16-2-2.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the sixth most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1,135) and are tied for fourth in blocked shots (684). They have registered 30+ hits in 15 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.

RANGERS AND SABRES CONNECTIONS

Rangers defenseman Will Borgen was drafted by the Sabres in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft and played the first 14 games of his career with them.

Rangers assistant coach Joe Sacco was an assistant coach for Buffalo during the 2013-14 campaign.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff played for the Rangers from 1988–89 to 1990–91 and was an assistant coach with the Blueshirts from 2017-2020.

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson’s father, Kjell Samuelsson, played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (1985–86 and 1986–87).

Sabres defenseman Zac Jones was drafted by the Rangers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He skated in 115 games across five seasons for the Rangers and recorded 28 points (4G-24A).

Sabres forwards Jordan Greenway and Alex Tuch are both New York natives. Greenway hails from Canton and Tuch hails from Syracuse.

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad sits one power play goal away from breaking the franchise record (116). His eight power play goals this season are tied for the ninth most among all NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 15 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 36 power play points rank second. His 128 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Zibanejad has recorded a point in three-straight games (3G-5A), leads the Rangers in power play goals (8), ranks second in goals (15) and points (37), and ranks third in assists (22). He has factored on seven consecutive goals, tied for the third-longest streak in Rangers franchise history, his longest such stretch since setting the franchise record with 10 in 2018-20. Since Dec. 20, his 12 points (4G-8A) are tied for the fifth most points in the league.

On Jan. 2, he notched his fourth career five-point game and first since Mar. 25, 2021, becoming one of 11 players in the league this season with a five-point contest. On Dec. 20, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 265 goals, the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 626 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (16), assists (30), points (46) and shots (133). He has tallied three-straight multi-point games (2G-5A) and has recorded at least one assist in four-straight games (6A). Through his last 19 contests, he has tallied nine multi-point games and 26 points (10G-16A).

He recorded his 900th career point on Dec. 4 and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 596 points as a Ranger are the ninth most in franchise history and he is two assists away from recording 600 in his career. On Dec. 23 at WSH, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP). At the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, he factored on his 100th game-winning goal, tying Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history.

He has 13 multi-point games this season and five games with three or more points. His three four-point games are tied for the third most in the league. On Jan. 5, he notched his 94th career multi-assist game, surpassing Andy Bathgate (93) for the fifth most in franchise history.

Since Nov. 7, his 39 points are tied for sixth in the league and his 25 assists are tied for seventh. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (598) and fifth in points (916).

Panarin’s 255 points (102G-153A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 149 of 205 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied a point in four-straight games (2G-3A) and has eight points through his last six games (4G-4A). He has collected 24 points (10G-14A) and five multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (28 GP).

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.8 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.2) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,191 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (152), ranks second on the team in power play goals (4), is tied for third in goals (10), ranks fourth in power play points (8) and sixth in points (23). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-0-0.

His 152 hits this season are tied for fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 453 hits rank third in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

