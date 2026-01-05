Rangers vs. Mammoth: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

The New York Rangers will hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Northwell, on January 5 against the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden. Hockey Fights Cancer is an initiative that unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

The Rangers partner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation and Northwell to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through and moving past cancer, along with recognition for their caregivers/support system.

To enhance the evening, the Rangers will be hosting and providing special experiences for children and families impacted by cancer. Fans will have the opportunity to fill out a “I Fight For” placard for someone who has been impacted by cancer. The placards can be found throughout the Madison Square Garden concourses. Trevor Strader will be singing the National Anthem in honor of his late father, Dave Strader, who lost his battle to cancer in 2017. In addition, Daniel Segura from Cohen Children’s Medical Center will be ringing the ceremonial bell during the game, and the Rangers will be honoring Dr. Wesley Talcott from Northwell Health Cancer Center, and his patient John Poullas.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad sits one power play goal away from breaking the franchise record (116). His eight power play goals this season are tied for the ninth most among all NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 15 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 34 power play points rank second. His 128 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.

This season, he leads the Rangers in power play goals (8), ranks second in goals (15) and points (35), and ranks third in assists (20). He has 23 points (8G-15A) through his last 21 games and is one of nine players in the league this season to record a game with five or more points. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 265 goals, the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 624 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (16), assists (28), points (44) and shots (130). He has recorded at least one point in three-straight games (2G-4A), and has tallied eight multi-point games and 24 points (10G-14A) in his last 18 contests.

He recorded his 900th career point on Dec. 4 and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 594 points as a Ranger are the ninth most in franchise history. On Dec. 23 at WSH, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP) and factored on his 99th game-winning goal, tying Chris Kreider for the sixth most in franchise history.

He has 12 multi-point games this season and five games with three or more points. His three four-point games are tied for the third most in the league.

Since Nov. 7, his 37 points are tied for sixth in the league and his 23 assists are tied for 10th. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (596) and fifth in points (914).

Panarin’s 253 points (102G-151A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 148 of 204 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in six of his last eight games (6-1-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 17 games this season, the second most in the league. His eight games having allowed one or fewer games are tied for the fourth most among all NHL goaltenders.

Among all goaltenders this season with 25 or more starts, his 2.47 goals against average ranks sixth.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (153) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 76 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox returned to the ice on Dec. 31 at WSH after missing 14 games due to injury. He leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (18), ranks second in assists (24), third in points (28) and is tied for fifth in blocked shots (45). He is the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Fox has the second most takeaways (366), fourth most assists (330) and points (397), and fifth most blocked shots (723) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history on Nov. 1.

He ranks second on the Rangers in multi-point games (10) and ranks fifth among all NHL blueliners this season. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 100 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is tied for fourth in multi-point games (27) and three-point games (6) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $16,644 (4G-24A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied a point in three-straight games (1G-3A) and has seven points through his last five games (3G-4A). He has collected 23 points (8G-15A) and five multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (27 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,183 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (145), ranks second on the team in power play goals (4), is tied for third in goals (10), ranks fourth in power play points (8) and is tied for fifth in points (23). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. He has five points (1G-4A) through his last eight games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-0-0.

His 145 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 446 hits rank third in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.