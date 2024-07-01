Rangers Acquire Reilly Smith

NYR2324 - NHL Free Agency Toolkit - Welcome - FB 1920x1080
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Smith, 33, tallied 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points in 76 games for the Penguins in 2023-24. Last season, he reached several personal milestones including notching his 300th career assist, tallying his 500th career point and skating in his 800th career game.

The Mimico, Ontario native has played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL split between the Penguins, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, registering 513 points (213G-300A) in 840 regular-season games. He has notched 10 or more goals in 11 consecutive seasons, has hit the 20-goal plateau five times and hit the 50-point plateau six times. Since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, his 13 shorthanded goals are tied for sixth in the NHL.

A Stanley Cup champion with Vegas in 2023, Smith has recorded 26 goals and 53 assists for 79 points in 106 career playoff games.

Smith was originally selected by the Stars in the third round, 69th overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.

