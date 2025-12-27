Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

NYR2526_Tune In DL_Away
By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers return from the holiday break on Long Island, facing the Islanders in a Saturday evening matchup (6:00 PM - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers have won three of their last four games, have points in 11 of their last 16 games (9-5-2) and have won five of their last seven road games.

Igor Shesterkin’s next start will be the 300th of his career.

The Blueshirts lead the league in road wins (14) and are tied for second in road points (29). Their 10 regulation wins on the road are tied for the second most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 56.0 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 54.2 faceoff percentage both rank third in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.29 goals against per game on the road, the second fewest in the league, and overall has allowed 2.69 goals against per game, the seventh fewest in the league.

The Rangers have allowed 31 goals in the second period, tied for the fifth fewest allowed in the NHL, and 37 in the third, tied for the seventh fewest allowed.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-20 goal differential is the fourth best in the NHL. They have scored 68 goals on the road this season, the second most in the league.

Rangers goaltenders have posted a combined .905 save percentage, tied for the fifth highest in the league, and a 2.66 goals against average, the eighth lowest in the league.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 61 goals, tied for the sixth fewest in the NHL.

New York has been leading in games for a 472:50 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL.

New York has 15 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the sixth most wins in the league when doing so. Their record when scoring first is 15-2-0.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the fourth most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1009) and rank sixth in blocked shots (581). They have registered 30+ hits in 11 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.

RANGERS AND ISLANDERS CONNECTIONS

Rangers assistant coach Joe Sacco skated in parts of two seasons for the Islanders from 1997–98 to 1998–99.

Islanders forward Anthony Duclair was drafted by the Rangers in 2013 and played one season for the team (2014-15).

Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo played parts of four seasons with the Rangers (2017–18 to 2020–21)

Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri is a native New Yorker from Smithtown, NY.

Goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Ilya Sorokin are close friends who grew up together in Russia.

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 14-6-1 with a 68-48 goal differential. They earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (108) and road points (235).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (14), assists (24), points (38) and shots (117), and has tallied six multi-point games and 18 points (8G-10A) in his last 14 games.

He recorded his 900th career point on Dec. 4 and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 588 points as a Ranger are the ninth most points in franchise history. On Dec. 23 at WSH, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP) and factored on his 99th game-winning goal, tying Chris Kreider for the sixth most in franchise history.

He has 10 multi-point games this season, his three four-point games are tied for the second most in the league and he has one three-point game. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he recorded his 30th multi-goal game as a Ranger, reaching the mark in 466 games, the ninth fastest in Rangers history.

Since Nov. 7, his 31 points are tied for sixth in the league and his 12 goals are tied for the 10th most. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (592) and fifth in points (908).

Panarin’s 247 points (100G-147A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 145 of 200 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (7), ranks second in goals (12) and points (29), and ranks third in assists (17). He has 17 points (5G-12A) through his last 17 games. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.

His seven power play goals are tied for the 10th most among all NHL skaters this season. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 14 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 31 power play points rank second. His 127 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits one power play goal away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 262 goals, tied for the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 618 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in 11 of his last 17 games (5G-9A), and has collected 19 points (8G-11A) and four multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (23 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,133 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in 10 of his last 13 games (9-3-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 15 games this season, the third most in the league. In the 2025 calendar year, his 32 wins are tied for the fourth most in the league.

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts on the road, his 2.29 goals against average ranks third.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (152) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 74 games allowing one or fewer goals.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (131), ranks second on the team in power play goals (4), is tied for third in goals (10) and ranks fourth in points (23). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. He has five points (1G-4A) through his last four games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 9-0-0.

His 131 hits this season rank third in the league. Since 2024-25, his 432 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Utah Mammoth | Monday, January 5 | 7:00 PM ET

