Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers return from the holiday break on Long Island, facing the Islanders in a Saturday evening matchup (6:00 PM - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers have won three of their last four games, have points in 11 of their last 16 games (9-5-2) and have won five of their last seven road games.

Igor Shesterkin’s next start will be the 300th of his career.

The Blueshirts lead the league in road wins (14) and are tied for second in road points (29). Their 10 regulation wins on the road are tied for the second most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 56.0 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 54.2 faceoff percentage both rank third in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.29 goals against per game on the road, the second fewest in the league, and overall has allowed 2.69 goals against per game, the seventh fewest in the league.

The Rangers have allowed 31 goals in the second period, tied for the fifth fewest allowed in the NHL, and 37 in the third, tied for the seventh fewest allowed.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-20 goal differential is the fourth best in the NHL. They have scored 68 goals on the road this season, the second most in the league.

Rangers goaltenders have posted a combined .905 save percentage, tied for the fifth highest in the league, and a 2.66 goals against average, the eighth lowest in the league.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 61 goals, tied for the sixth fewest in the NHL.

New York has been leading in games for a 472:50 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL.

New York has 15 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the sixth most wins in the league when doing so. Their record when scoring first is 15-2-0.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the fourth most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (1009) and rank sixth in blocked shots (581). They have registered 30+ hits in 11 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.