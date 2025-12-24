Sharing in the Centennial Celebration in Chicago

One Hundred Years of Tradition.

The New York Rangers visit to Chicago to face off against the Blackhawks for the first time during the 2025-26 season, had a different feel. Two Original Six teams, both celebrating their Centennial seasons.

Adam Graves, John Moore, and Brian Noonan came together in Chicago for an Alumni Road Trip presented by Caesars Sportsbook. Three Rangers Alumni who spent parts of their NHL careers with other Original Six franchises, will be the first to tell you what a privilege it is to be part of such long standing traditions.

“Sharing such a memorable Centennial season with Chicago and Detroit, while understanding the great traditions of Montreal, Boston and Toronto, is fantastic” Graves said. “These matchups have such historical significance, and tonight is a great reminder of that. Being in Chicago and seeing the Rangers play on Chicago ice is always special.”

For Noonan, who was drafted by the Blackhawks in the 1983 NHL Draft and spent parts of seven seasons with Chicago before being traded to the Rangers in the 1993-94 season, had a deep appreciation for the two teams sharing a Centennial season.

“Getting to play in a city like Chicago, then getting to go to New York City and play with the New York Rangers and winning a Stanely Cup is obviously something you’ll never forget and something you’ll always talk about. There’s so much tradition and so many great players that played on both teams, that’s why we get to play this game.”

The level of respect for the traditions and players that paved the way before them is what connects generations and makes these reunions so special. “It’s the bond that binds us” Graves said. “We’re all fortunate to wear that Rangers uniform and play the game that we love to play.”

A uniform represents more than an individual, it represents a team, a city and a fanbase. As the Rangers and Blackhawks took the ice, both in their Centennial blue and red jerseys, there was a general sense of gratitude to be part of 100 years of hockey history.

“You think about all of the people who wore that jersey before you and you’re really just kind of a steward for the jersey during that time being and take a lot of pride in giving it your all every night” Moore said. “Growing up being a huge fan of the NHL, I took a lot of pride in learning about the history of various organizations, and you can’t help but think what the next 100 years will be like.”