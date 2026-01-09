Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

FAN FAVORITES – The Rangers held their fifth Centennial theme night, against the Sabres, as they celebrated Fan Favorites. The Blueshirts highlighted players who have earned the love and admiration of ‘The Garden Faithful’ through their hard work and all-out effort.

HARD HITS – The Rangers registered 32 hits against the Sabres. They have collected 30+ hits in 16 games this season, the most by any team in the league.

Artemi Panarin notched his 600th career assist and extended his assist streak to five-straight games (8A), the longest active streak among all NHL skaters. He has tallied 14 multi-point games this season and has recorded at least two points in four-straight games (2G-7A), tied for the second longest active streak in the league.

Mika Zibanejad scored his 16th goal of the season, which was the eighth-consecutive goal he factored on and tied for the second longest streak in Rangers franchise history (Rod Gilbert, 1967-68 season). He extended his point streak to four-straight games (4G-5A) and his 16 goals are tied for the most on the Blueshirts this season.

Vincent Trocheck has scored a goal in back-to-back games, extending his point streak to five-straight games (3G-3A). His 11 goals this season rank third on the Rangers and his 26 points rank fourth.

J.T. Miller returned to the ice after missing seven games due to injury and tallied an assist on Vincent Trocheck’s goal.