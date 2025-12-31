Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

BLOCKED SHOTS – The Rangers registered a season-high 27 blocked shots against the Capitals, the first time they have recorded 27 or more since Feb. 22, 2024.

Artemi Panarin recorded his 90th point in 2025, becoming the fifth player born outside North America to record five consecutive calendar years with at least 90 points and the fifth active player with seven or more 90-point campaigns. He notched his 11th multi-point game of the season and his 93rd as a Ranger, tying Andy Bathgate for the fifth most in franchise history.

Adam Fox returned to the ice after missing 14 games due to injury. He scored his second power play goal and notched his 10th multi-point game of the season.

Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring for the Blueshirts, notching his 600th career NHL point. He has tallied five points (3G-2A) through his last five games.

Gabe Perreault has tallied an assist in two-straight games against the Capitals and has four points (1G-3A) through his last six games.

Will Cuylle registered a single-game career high of six blocked shots.