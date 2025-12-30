Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes

RANGERS NOTES

ADDING UP POINTS – New York has earned points in six of their last nine road games (5-3-1).

Vladislav Gavrikov opened the scoring for the Blueshirts with his first career power play goal and notched his career season-high of seven goals.

Artemi Panarin tallied an assist on Gavrikov’s power play goal. He has recorded five points (3G-2A) through his last five games, and has tallied 12 points in his last seven road games in Carolina.

Vincent Trocheck recorded an assist on Gavrikov’s power play goal. He has six points (3G-3A) through his last six games.

Jonny Brodzinski scored his fourth goal of the season. He has tallied four points (2G-2A) through his last four games.

