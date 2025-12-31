Outdoor Classics

The Rangers had a strong start to the contest, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game. The Islanders, however, scored three goals in the first period and then added a goal 63 seconds into the second period to take a 4-1 lead.
Vincent Trocheck scored twice before the second period ended, cutting the Rangers’ deficit to one heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation. The Islanders scored a goal early in the third period to extend their lead to two, and with less than five minutes remaining in the third period, they still held a 5-3 lead.
The Rangers led the NHL with 28 comeback wins in 2023-24, including 14 in the third period, and they also had the NHL’s third-best power play during the season. Their power play prowess and resiliency played a role in making the 2024 Stadium Series a memorable one. With Igor Shesterkin pulled for an extra attacker, and with two power play opportunities late in the game, the Rangers scored twice to tie the game, 5-5.
The contest would be decided in overtime, and 10 seconds into the extra session, the Rangers’ No. 10 ended the game. Artemi Panarin forced a turnover in the Islanders’ zone and ended the contest, as his shot trickled over the goal line to give the Rangers an ending that was fitting of an outdoor classic.