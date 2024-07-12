Rangers Agree to Terms with Chad Ruhwedel

CHADPRESSRELEASE
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Chad Ruhwedel on a one-year contract.

Ruhwedel, 34, recorded one goal and three assists for four points in 52 games between the Rangers (five games) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (47 games) in 2023-24. He was acquired by the Blueshirts in a trade with Pittsburgh on March 8, 2024. The 5-11, 191-pound blueliner added 90 hits and 44 blocked shots to his season totals.

The San Diego, California native has appeared in 364 career NHL games between the Rangers, Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, tallying 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 points. In 2021-22, Ruhwedel posted career-highs in goals (4), assists (9), points (13), hits (149), and blocked shots (86).

A 2017 Stanley Cup Champion, Ruhwedel has appeared in 25 career postseason contests, including a career-best 12 in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ruhwedel was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Sabres in 2013 following a three-year collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, where he served as an alternate captain in his final season.

