Centennial Moment – Eddie Giacomin’s Emotional Return to MSG

“Edd-ie! Edd-ie! Edd-ie!”

Over the decade that Eddie Giacomin played for the New York Rangers, Blueshirts fans showed their appreciation for the goaltender by chanting his name. And for one night shortly after his tenure with the team ended, ‘The Garden Faithful’ continued to chant his name and created a night unlike any other in franchise history.

Giacomin was the backbone of some of the Rangers’ most successful teams. The Blueshirts made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine consecutive seasons with Giacomin in goal. For four consecutive seasons in the 1970s, the Rangers advanced to the Semifinals. In 1971-72, Giacomin helped the Blueshirts advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Over that time, the man who wore jersey No. 1 became number one in several all-time categories for Rangers goaltenders, including regular season wins (267), regular season shutouts (49), playoff wins (29), and playoff appearances (65). In addition, Giacomin’s passionate demeanor in the net earned him the respect and admiration from his teammates and Rangers fans alike.

Early in the 1975-76 season, however, it appeared as if the Rangers had gone as far as they could with the core of players that general manager Emile Francis had assembled in the 1960s. On October 31, 1975, Francis placed Giacomin on waivers, and the Detroit Red Wings claimed him.

It was a difficult move, one that shocked Giacomin, his Rangers teammates, and Blueshirts fans. At 36 years old, he contemplated whether he wanted to continue his NHL career. As fate would have it, the Rangers’ first home game following the news was scheduled for November 2, 1975, against the Red Wings.

Giacomin ultimately decided to join the Red Wings and play for Detroit that night. When he took the ice for warmups that night, it was a sight that was strange and unfamiliar to all of those in attendance: Eddie Giacomin wearing a red uniform with the number 31 on the back and the Red Wings logo on the front.

What was the same, however, was the response ‘The Garden Faithful’ had for their hero. Throughout warmups, fans chanted “Edd-ie! Edd-ie! Edd-ie!” as they had when Giacomin played for the Rangers. The chants reached a crescendo when the teams returned to the ice for the start of the game and before the National Anthem was played.

Giacomin, without his mask on, was clearly emotional as Rangers fans chanted his name. One of the many signs that Rangers fans held up that night read: “Eddie – Still #1.”