Rangers at Blackhawks: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 12-4-1 with a 58-39 goal differential, and have won 10 road games in their first 15 games or fewer for the seventh time in franchise history. They earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points and road wins (106).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (32), ranks second in goals (10) and assists (22), and has tallied four multi-point games and 12 points (4G-8A) through his last seven games. On Dec. 4 at OTT, he recorded his 900th career point and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 582 points as a Ranger are tied for the tenth most points in franchise history.

This season, he has eight multi-point games, his three four-point games are tied for the most in the league and he has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 17 assists are tied for the second most in the league and his 25 points rank third. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (590) and fifth in points (902).

Panarin’s 241 points (96G-15A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 141 of 193 games, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (11) and power play goals (6), and ranks third on the team in assists (13) and points (24). He has recorded a point in seven-straight games (4G-5A), tied for the third-longest active streak in the league and tied for the fifth-longest in his career, and has 12 points (4G-8A) through his last 10 games.

His six power play goals are tied for the 10th most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 261 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Dec. 6 vs. COL, he notched his 611th career point as a Ranger, surpassing Ron Greschner (610) for the seventh most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games (2G-6A), and has collected 13 points (5G-8A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (15 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck is tied for fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,067 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (251), third in hits (68), fourth in assists (11) and points (18), and is tied for fourth in goals (7). He has recorded five points in his last five contests (1G-4A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7 vs. VGK.

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 58.9 faceoff percentage ranks sixth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller is tied for fourth in faceoff percentage (58.4).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (104), ranks second on the team in power play goals (3), third in goals (8) and sixth in points (16). He has tallied a point in four of his last eight games (2G-2A) and has 15 points (7G-8A) through his last 22 games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 7-0-0.

His 104 hits this season rank fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 405 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in six of his last seven games (5-1-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 14 games this season, the second most in the league. Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, his 2.46 goals against average is the fifth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks second in save percentage (.917), fourth in the NHL in wins (148), third in shutouts (20) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.