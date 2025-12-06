Rangers vs. Avalanche: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

EARNING POINTS – The Rangers have earned points in three-straight games and have points in six of their last seven games (5-1-1).

Mika Zibanejad recorded his 611th career point as a Ranger, surpassing Ron Greschner (610) for the seventh-most points in franchise history. He has notched a point in six-straight games (3G-4A), tied for the fifth-longest active streak among NHL skaters.

Vincent Trocheck extended his assist streak to three-straight games (3A) and has nine points (3G-6A) in his last 10 games. His 13 points since his return to the ice on Nov. 10 are tied for the third most on the Rangers.

J.T. Miller has recorded at least one assist in back-to-back games (4A) and has five points in his last four contests (1G-4A). His 11 assists and 18 points this season are both ranked fourth on the team.

Artemi Panarin scored the game-tying goal with 0:42 left in the third period, the latest game-tying goal by a Ranger since Nov. 12, 2023 (Alexis Lafreniere). He has tallied a point in three-straight games and has five points through his last three contests.

Conor Sheary scored his first goal as a New York Ranger.