Rangers vs. Canucks: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (34), is tied for the lead in goals (11) and assists (23), and has tallied four multi-point games and 14 points (5G-9A) in his last nine games. On Dec. 4 at OTT, he recorded his 900th career point and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 584 points as a Ranger are the tenth most points in franchise history.

This season, he has eight multi-point games, his three four-point games are tied for the most in the league and he has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 27 points are tied for the fourth most in the league and his 18 assists are tied for fifth. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (591) and fifth in points (904).

Panarin’s 243 points (97G-146A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 143 of 196 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (6), is tied for the lead in goals (11) and ranks third on the team in assists (14) and points (25). He has 13 points (4G-9A) through his last 13 games.

His six power play goals are tied for the 10th most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 261 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Dec. 6 vs. COL, he notched his 611th career point as a Ranger, surpassing Ron Greschner (610) for the seventh most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in eight of his last 12 games (2G-7A), and has collected 14 points (5G-9A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (18 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,094 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (274), fourth in hits (72) and points (20), is tied for third in goals (11) and tied for fourth in assists (11). He has recorded seven points in his last eight contests (3G-4A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7 vs. VGK.

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 400 faceoffs this season, his 60.1 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.8).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (116), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (3), tied for third in goals (9) and tied for fifth in points (18). He has tallied a point in five of his last 11 games (3G-3A) and skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 8-0-0.

His 116 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 417 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in seven of his last 10 games (6-3-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 14 games this season, tied for the second most in the league. Among all goaltenders this season with 20 or more starts, his 2.55 goals against average is the seventh lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fourth in the NHL in wins (149) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.