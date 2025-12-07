Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (31), is tied for the lead in goals (10), ranks second in assists (21), and has tallied four multi-point games and 10 points (4G-6A) through his last six games. On Dec. 4 at OTT, he recorded his 900th career point and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less.

This season, he has eight multi-point games, his three four-point games are tied for the most in the league and he has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 16 assists are the most in the league and his 24 points are tied for second. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (589) and fifth in points (901).

Panarin’s 240 points (96G-144A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 140 of 192 games, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (6), is tied for the lead in goals (10), and ranks third on the team in assists (12) and points (22). He has recorded a point in six-straight games (3G-4A) and has 10 points (3G-7A) through his last nine games. On Nov. 28 at BOS, he recorded his 37th career game-winning goal, tied for the seventh most in franchise history.

His six power play goals are tied for the ninth most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 260 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Dec. 6 vs. COL, he notched his 611th career point as a Ranger, surpassing Ron Greschner (610) for the seventh most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in seven of his last eight games (2G-6A), and has collected 13 points (5G-8A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (14 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck is tied for fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,060 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (246), third in hits (65) and fourth in goals (7), assists (11) and points (18). He has recorded at least one assist in back-to-back games (4A) and has five points in his last four contests (1G-4A).

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 58.9 faceoff percentage ranks fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller is tied for fourth in faceoff percentage (58.4).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (101), ranks second on the team in power play goals (3), third in goals (8) and fifth in points (16). He has tallied a point in four of his last seven games (2G-2A) and has 15 points (7G-8A) through his last 21 games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 7-0-0.

His 101 hits this season rank fifh in the league. Since 2024-25, his 402 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has earned the team points in six of his last seven games and has allowed two or fewer goals in 14 games this season, the second most in the league. Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, his 2.46 goals against average is the fifth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for second in save percentage (.917), ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (148), ranks third in shutouts (20) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.