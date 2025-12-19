Rangers at Blues: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved their road record to 13-5-1. Their 13 wins on the road are the most in the league this season, and their 10 regulation wins and 27 road points are tied for the league lead.

Gabe Perreault opened the scoring for the Rangers with his first career NHL goal on the power play. The last time a Rangers player scored their first goal on power play was Dec. 8, 2021 (Nils Lundkvist).

J.T. Miller scored the game-winning, overtime goal, his 17th of his career, third of the season and second through his last four games. He surpassed Max Pacioretty for the most overtime goals by an American in NHL history and his three overtime goals this season are tied for the most among all NHL skaters. He has recorded seven points through his last eight games (3G-4A).

Will Cuylle notched an assist on Gabe Perreault’s power play goal and his six power play points this season are tied for the fourth most on the Rangers. Against the Blues, he has recorded at least one point in each of his last four games (3G-2A).

Igor Shesterkin has helped New York earn points in eight of his last 11 games (7-3-1) and has allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the sixth time this season. Since the 2021-22 season, he leads all goaltenders with 74 games allowing one or fewer goals. He earned his 30th win of 2025 and has recorded at least 30 wins in a calendar year for the fifth time in his career. The only other Rangers goalie to do so as many times is Henrik Lundqvist (11).

Vladislav Gavrikov tallied an assist on J.T. Miller’s overtime goal and has four assists through his last four games against the Blues.